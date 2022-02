Having autism or ADHD could come with a higher risk of dying earlier than normal, according to new research. Several previous studies have suggested these neurodevelopmental disorders might be linked with a higher risk of premature death, but findings were inconsistent, according to a new meta-analysis, or review of data from many previous studies, published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. The meta-analysis examined 27 studies that were based in North America and Europe and published between 1988 and 2021, amounting to more than 642,000 participants.

