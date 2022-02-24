ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yikes! Actors Who Have Bashed Their A-List Costars: Celebrities Who Didn’t Get Along

Kansas City Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYikes! Some actors have not been shy when it comes to bashing their A-list costars. From celebrity feuds on set to stars who couldn’t even be in the same room together, some stories that have come out of Hollywood are extremely awkward. Actress Emma Kenney revealed on the...

www.kansascity.com

Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
Kansas City Star

Brandon Blackstock’s Relationship With Reba McEntire Amid Divorce Drama

They may not be related by blood, but they’re family forever. Brandon Blackstock‘s relationship with his former stepmother, Reba McEntire, has remained strong through their respective divorces. Following her 1989 marriage to the talent manager’s father, Narval Blackstock, the country superstar became close to Blackstock, frequently referring to...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Gillian Anderson
Jerome Flynn
Emma Kenney
Lena Headey
Emmy Rossum
David Duchovny
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
KIDO Talk Radio

Did You Know ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Is Hollywood Royalty?

Cole Hauser plays the hardscrabble character of Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, and he's become a fan favorite over the course of four seasons. Rip is a tough, no-nonsense character who was orphaned and taken in by John Dutton (Kevin Costner) after killing his own abusive father, but in real life, Hauser is the scion of a multi-generational entertainment business dynasty that includes one of the most powerful families in show business history.
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Before

Before starring in “Yellowstone” as the morally conflicted Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley premiered in several top-tier films. “Yellowstone” is actually one of only three television series Bentley’s ever starred in. According to his IMDb page, Bentley made his television debut in 2014 with “American Horror Story” on FX. Then, he started playing Jamie Dutton on the Western show in 2018.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Regretted Passing on This Romantic-Comedy

Longtime movie star Burt Reynolds certainly reached icon status during his prolific Hollywood career. The Oscar-nominated actor became a sort of embodiment of masculinity during the 1970s, earning Reynolds sex-symbol status for a few decades. The longtime actor made his name in a variety of classic films that have changed the landscape of film, even to this day. Some of these films include Smokey and the Bandit; the Cannon Ball Run films; Deliverance and many, many more.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Star John Goodman Says He Fought Against Sitcom Formula on ‘Roseanne’

The Conners star John Goodman also starred in Roseanne as family patriarch Dan Conner. But that doesn’t mean he always agreed with the way things went on the show. Just about everyone today knows who John Goodman is. Some of us watched him rise to national fame thanks to his role on Roseanne. Goodman played Dan Conner on the ABC comedy series from 1988 until 1997 and even received a Golden Globe Award for his performance. Meanwhile, there are plenty of others out there who are seeing Goodman for the first time in his role in the Rosanne sequel, The Conners. He’s been starring in that show since 2018.
TV & VIDEOS

