Financial Reports

ACI Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 1 day ago

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $109.5 million. The Naples, Florida-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs...

www.miamiherald.com

Benzinga

Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ecovyst beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $111.30 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Quaker Houghton Q4 Earnings

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Quaker Houghton missed estimated earnings by 18.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.58. Revenue was up $61.19 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Axon Enterprise Q4 Earnings

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axon Enterprise beat estimated earnings by 155.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $8.56 million from the same...
MarketWatch

Dell stock drops as earnings miss offsets new dividend

Dell Technologies Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the computer maker’s earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations while the company’s board initiated a dividend. Dell. DELL,. -6.55%. shares fell 9% after hours, following a 1.7% decline in the regular session to close at $55.84.
MarketWatch

Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjusted earnings per share to compare with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.8% to $2.196 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.207 billion, as Bausch and Lomb revenue rose 5.6% to $1.001 billion while Bausch Pharma revenue declined 5.6% to $1.195 billion. For 2022, the company expects revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $8.73 billion. The stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has declined 8.2%.
Benzinga

Recap: LeMaitre Vascular Q4 Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LeMaitre Vascular missed estimated earnings by 9.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same...
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

TechnipFMC: Q4 Earnings Insights

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TechnipFMC missed estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $1.90 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: TPI Composites Q4 Earnings

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TPI Composites missed estimated earnings by 52.23%, reporting an EPS of $-2.39 versus an estimate of $-1.57. Revenue was up $76.11 million from the same...
Benzinga

NantHealth: Q4 Earnings Insights

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NantHealth missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $2.61 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Applied Optoelectronics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Applied Optoelectronics beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $1.63 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Huron Consulting Group Q4 Earnings

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Huron Consulting Group beat estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.78. Revenue was up $49.95 million from...
Benzinga

Select Medical Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Select Medical Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was up $100.00 million from...
Benzinga

Biohaven Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 13.73%, reporting an EPS of $-2.32 versus an estimate of $-2.04. Revenue was up $154.90 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Vaxart Q4 Earnings

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vaxart beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $282.00 thousand from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Canadian Imperial Bank Q1 Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Imperial Bank beat estimated earnings by 13.29%, reporting an EPS of $3.24 versus an estimate of $2.86. Revenue was up $554.00 million from...
Benzinga

Starwood Property Trust: Q4 Earnings Insights

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Starwood Property Trust beat estimated earnings by 107.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $857.00 thousand from...
Benzinga

Teck Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teck Resources beat estimated earnings by 4.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
