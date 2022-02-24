Patriots franchise tag history under Bill Belichick

The Green Bay Packers are at a major crossroads when it comes to the direction the franchise will head in. With its two best offensive weapons both potentially set to walk this offseason, the Packers face the decision of entering a rebuild or having to maneuver the salary cap in order to extend Davante Adams, while keeping Aaron Rodgers in town. GM Brian Gutekunst answered questions Wednesday regarding Adams’ future with the Packers, and he left all options open. Via Matt Schneidman, Gutekunst said Adams could “possibly” walk in free agency.

