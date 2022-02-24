ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jill Dando tribute after previous tree cut down

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new memorial sculpture and tree have been unveiled in memory of murdered BBC journalist and TV presenter Jill Dando. A previous tree planted in her honour was mistakenly cut down two years ago. The new memorial and tree were planted in Exeter, Devon,...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Crimewatch’s Nick Ross pays tribute to Jill Dando after collecting CBE

Former Crimewatch presenter Nick Ross paid tribute to his “utterly committed” late co-host Jill Dando as he collected a CBE in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.The broadcaster, 74, said he believed meeting victims while working on the popular BBC programme had changed both his and Dando’s views on how to tackle crime.Ross also said the original show had been “shutting the door after the horse had bolted”, making him less interested in seeking justice and more focused on trying to prevent offending.He was speaking after being made a CBE for services to broadcasting, charity and crime prevention by the Princess...
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
Person
Jill Dando
The Independent

Mandy Allwood: Tributes to ‘Octomum’ who lost all eight of her babies as dies from cancer aged 56

Tributes have been paid to Britain’s “Octomum” who has died from cancer at the age of 56.Mandy Allwood made global headlines after she announced she was expecting octuplets with her then boyfriend Paul Hudson in 1996.But tragically she lost the six boys and two girls after going into labour early at 24 weeks, giving birth to them over the course of three days.Ms Allwood was expected to be cremated in a service funded by the local council with no mourners present on Friday morning.The mother went on to have three children – but neighbours and friends have revealed she “never...
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
BBC

Leeds rape: Man seen carrying victim in 2015 admits attacks

A rapist caught on CCTV carrying his female victim through Leeds city centre has admitted the attack more than six years after it took place. The woman was walking to get a taxi home after a night out when Austin Osayande approached her in Kirkgate in August 2015. Police released...
Telegraph

Briton killed in Sydney shark attack was about to marry Australian fiancee

The British victim of a shark attack in Sydney was a 35-year-old former RAF serviceman about to marry his Australian fiancee, it has emerged. Simon Nellist, who was described by friends as “one of the best humans on this planet”, was training for a charity swim when he became the first victim of such an attack on the city’s beaches in almost 60 years.
Cosmopolitan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted hanging out with another royal in LA

Since stepping down from their senior positions as working royals a couple of years ago, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle haven't been publicly seen with any other members of the royal family (bar Harry's attendance at Prince Philip's funeral last spring). So, royal fans have been getting rather excited over the new photos that have been published showing the Sussex's enjoying dinner out in LA with Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, last weekend.
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
BBC

Joshua Hall murder: Harley Demmon, 16, jailed for 14 years

A 16-year-old boy who murdered a teenager by stabbing him at least six times has been jailed for a minimum of 14 years. Harley Demmon attacked Joshua Hall, 17, at a sports ground in Cam, near Dursley, Gloucestershire, after meeting up to "sort out their differences". The teenager, who was...
BBC

Boy, 16, in hospital after stabbing near Birmingham city centre

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed during the early hours. The attack happened at about 05:30 GMT on Steelhouse Lane, close to Birmingham Children's Hospital, West Midlands Police said. The teenager was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which the force said are not thought...
BBC

Glasgow sisters to be evicted weeks after mother's death

Two sisters were told they would be evicted from the family home three weeks after their mother died. Brogan Webb said housing association Sanctuary Scotland told her she had no claim to the Glasgow property because she and her sister had moved into student accommodation. The 23-year-old said the firm...
BBC

Dangerous dog on Bodmin moor found

A dangerous dog reported missing by police has been found by its owner. Devon and Cornwall Police had carried out searches on Bodmin Moor after receiving reports the dog broke free from its lead at 18:45 GMT on Saturday. The seven-year-old German shepherd mixed breed dog was "highly likely to...
BBC

Transgender teenager's death preventable, coroner says

The death of a "vulnerable" transgender teenager who struggled to get help was preventable, a coroner has said. Daniel France, 17, was known to Cambridgeshire County Council and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Foundation Trust (CPFT) when he took his own life on 3 April 2020. The coroner said his death showed...
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Major incident declared as major bridges near Bristol likely to shut with 90mph winds forecast

Storm Eunice has been declared a major incident by authorities in the southwest of England as police warned it was likely two major river crossings would be closed due to high winds.Stormy conditions across the south and west are expected to cause disruption and even “danger to life” on Friday, the Met Office said.Avon and Somerset Local Resilience Forum – a multi-agency group that includes emergency services, the NHS and the Environment Agency – declared a major incident “due to the potential for severe disruption”.The area’s police force said as a result of forecast winds of 90mph, it was...
BBC

Jail for Worcester murderer who stabbed her mum in the back

A woman who stabbed her mother in the back with a carving knife has been jailed for her murder. Janet Mason, 69, was attacked and died at her home on Green Lane in Worcester on 9 March last year. Her 50-year-old daughter, Jessica Crane, had denied murder but was found...
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
