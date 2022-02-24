ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-hit Queen Elizabeth postpones more planned audiences- Buckingham Palace

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Queen Elizabeth has postponed two scheduled virtual audiences on Thursday but will continue with light duties, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said as the 95-year-old British monarch recovers from COVID-19....

