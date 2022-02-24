ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

An Hour and a Half Late review – bickering comedy from Griff Rhys Jones and Janie Dee

By Ryan Gilbey
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWX9c_0eNipT1c00
Frazzled and scattershot … Griff Rhys Jones (Peter) and Janie Dee (Laura) in An Hour and a Half Late.

If Terry and June had wrestled with ennui, the result might have resembled An Hour and a Half Late, a two-hander that comes close to confronting the terror of an unfulfilled life before skating blithely over it. Peter (Griff Rhys Jones), a west London tax consultant, is ready for dinner, if only his wife, Laura (Janie Dee), would shake a leg. How can he hustle her off to an evening of jovial conversation with friends, however, when she is using words such as “chasm” and “precipice” to describe her life? As they bicker comically, their marriage threatens to unravel, beginning with the discovery that Laura didn’t have an affair after all …

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUZRQ_0eNipT1c00
Deep-rooted solidarity … Griff Rhys Jones (Peter) and Janie Dee (Laura) in An Hour and a Half Late. Photograph: © Marc Brenner

Though the pair touch on pertinent topics, such as the sexist expectations that left Laura no option but to “dwindle to a wife”, the humour rarely graduates beyond sitcom level: quinoa, media studies degrees and man-buns are all offered up for derision. Matters improve with two slapstick set-pieces, including an erotically charged duet of squeaking floorboards.

Jones’s late comedy partner, Mel Smith, starred in Gérald Sibleyras and Jean Dell’s comedy back in 2006, but while the play predates Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage, it has also been superseded by it. Whereas Reza showed the collapse of etiquette leading to savagery among the bourgeoisie, An Hour and a Half Late pulls back from that brink at every opportunity.

Dee captures Laura’s scattershot thought processes but never convinces as a former political radical; Jones starts out frazzled and doesn’t have many other places to go. What they do convey is the couple’s mutual affection. The irony is that Peter and Laura’s showdown reveals not hidden fissures but deep-rooted solidarity. They seem interested in, and amused by, one another in a way that renders all other obstacles moot.

If the message is that wealthy white couples in big houses have problems too, it could hardly have come at a worse time. The pay-off – that someone else will always clean up after the rich – would have more punch if this production felt like an indictment of complacency as opposed to a nice long soak in the stuff.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Smith
Person
Yasmina Reza
Person
Griff Rhys Jones
Person
Janie Dee
Daily Mail

'I wasn't looking for love but it found me': Dallas star Patrick Duffy, 72, gushes about romance with Happy Days' Linda Purl, 66, and how they fell for each other on Zoom

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days' Linda Purl candidly discussed their romance and how they fell in love on Zoom in an interview on Thursday's This Morning. Patrick, 72, and Linda, 66, looked smitten as they chatted about how sparks began to fly during a group text chat in 2020- before they started FaceTiming before graduating to 'two to three hour' Zoom calls every night.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Donny Davis Dies: Comedian, ‘Chelsea Lately’ & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43

Click here to read the full article. Donny Davis, the comic and impersonator who appeared frequently as a guest on Chelsea Lately, performed as a comedian and dancer for Britney Spears’ 2013 Las Vegas residency and was a longtime member of the Hollywood and Las Vegas nightclub variety show Beacher’s Madhouse, where he often appeared with a fake tan and blond wig as “Mini-Trump,” died Tuesday in Las Vegas. He was 43. No cause of death was disclosed pending an autopsy. Las Vegas CBS affiliate KLAS is reporting that Davis was found dead by police inside his room at Vegas’ Resorts...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

This major cast member is missing from new Downton Abbey sequel photo

Downton Abbey has released a fresh photo from the upcoming sequel titled A New Era – but did you notice that a major cast member is missing?. Matthew Goode, who plays Lady Mary's husband Henry Talbot, was noticeably absent from the new photo and it seems fans haven't let it slide, either.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Etiquette
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessComings & Goings

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but it would appear that Cupid hasn’t let fly his last shot. On Thursday, March 10, Kelsey Wang will make her Young & Restless debut as Allie, described by the soap as being “a mysterious, young professional who catches the eye of one of Genoa City’s eligible bachelors.”
ENTERTAINMENT
TODAY.com

'AGT’ star Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31

Talented singer Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, died on Feb. 19 after a four-year battle with cancer. In a statement, her family confirmed Marczewski's death. "We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," they wrote in a statement to TODAY. "Those who knew her enjoyed her...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

162K+
Followers
54K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy