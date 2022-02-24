ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

More adults are falling every year, study finds

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uzYrZ_0eNipQNR00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Falls are a leading cause of hospitalization and institutionalization for older adults in the U.S. and fall prevention efforts are an important part of geriatric education and health.

But in a new study from the University of Michigan, researchers found that despite prevention efforts, falls increase by about 1.5% annually, with wide variations in incidence based on geography.

It’s not clear why falls are increasing. Researchers adjusted for age, but the study could have captured population changes in health and function, or in prescribing patterns for medications associated with increased falls.

Or the results could reflect other factors––for instance, a more active older adult population could result in more falls.

Finally, the findings could reflect other changes in treatment and care, or how fall injuries are administratively coded.

The team was surprised by the wide variation in fall injury rates between low and high injury areas.

Counties with the highest (in the 90th percentile) fall rates had rates that were roughly 75% higher than counties with the lowest (10th percentile) fall rates.

This suggests that environmental factors may play a larger role in falls than has been previously discussed and that population-targeted risk management to target-specific areas may be cost-effective and beneficial.

Higher-risk areas were in the Central Plains and South. However, these areas are less populated so data is sparser and potentially less reliable.

Falls affect 4.5 million older adults in the U.S. and cost Medicare $15 billion to $30 billion annually.

Previous reports of increased fall injury trends are limited because data were self-reported and potentially undercounted by excluding moderate injuries.

This study examined national trends and geographic variability in fall injuries.

Researchers analyzed claims from 2016-2019 for adults 65 and older. The 1.5% average annual increase translates to an additional 106,000 new fall injuries, or an estimated $1 billion in new fall injury spending over the study period.

If you care about wellness, please read studies about exercise that can improve your fitness most efficiently, and 4 ways older adults can get back to exercising without the worry of an injury.

For more information about health, please see recent studies that this nutrient in your diet may protect against high blood pressure, and results showing that this diet may help lower risks of diabetes and high blood pressure.

The study is published in JAMA Network Open and was conducted by Geoffrey Hoffman et al.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Vaping may lead to gum disease, study finds

In a new study from NYU College of Dentistry, researchers found how e-cigarettes alter oral health and may be contributing to gum disease. They found that e-cigarette users have a unique oral microbiome—the community of bacteria and other microorganisms—that is less healthy than nonsmokers but potentially healthier than cigarette smokers.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds COVID-19 vaccination boosts mental health along with immunity

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 measurably improved the psychological well-being of participants in the Understanding Coronavirus in America study, a large longitudinal look at the impact of the pandemic on individuals in the United States. Vaccination was associated with declines in distress and perceived risks of infection, hospitalization, and death. The study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, validates the intuitive but previously unanswered questions of whether becoming vaccinated reduces perceived risks associated with COVID-19, and whether the reduction of these fears leads to improvements in mental health and quality of life.
DURHAM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Plains#Fitness#Medicare
MedicalXpress

Health care workers change their minds on vaccinations, study finds

When the COVID-19 vaccines became available, many health care workers, despite seeing the devastating effects of the virus firsthand, said they did not intend to get vaccinated. But a new Northwestern Medicine study shows how quickly many of them at a large urban health care system changed their minds, resulting in a vaccination rate of 95% by spring 2021.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Using painkilling drugs every day can increase the risk of developing tinnitus in women by 20%, study finds

Using over-the-counter pain relievers regularly can have an unexpected, potentially debilitating, side-effects to a person's hearing, a new study finds. Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, found that women who use over-the-counter drugs like Advil or Tylenol frequently days a week are up to 20 percent more likely to suffer from tinnitus.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Drunkest Cities

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
8K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy