The Queen cancels engagements for the second time this week after testing positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II. JOE GIDDENS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Queen canceled Thursday's virtual engagements following a positive COVID-19 test.

The palace said on Sunday that the monarch has "mild cold like symptoms."

Her Majesty's current condition is not known.

Queen Elizabeth II has canceled her royal engagements for the second time this week after she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Insider on Sunday that the Queen, 95, had "mild cold like symptoms" but that she would continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

The monarch canceled her virtual engagements on Tuesday and Thursday this week, leading to speculation over her current condition .

The BBC reported earlier this week that Her Majesty had canceled virtual engagements that were due to take place on Tuesday. Her Majesty continued other light duties, including her weekly audience with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the phone on Wednesday, People reported.

But on Thursday, she canceled her virtual engagements again.

"The #Queen has cancelled two virtual audiences that she was due to hold today as she continues to recover from #COVID19 and has no other engagements in the diary this week. Royal sources say Her Majesty is continuing with light duties at Windsor Castle," Royal Nikkhah, royal editor at The Sunday Times , wrote on Twitter.

The Queen's current condition is not known. However, she could have canceled her appearances to avoid speculation about her health, according to a crisis communications expert.

Juda Engelmayer previously told Insider that the Queen, "as noble and prominent as she may be, is also a human being of significant years," therefore people may believe she's experiencing harsher COVID-19 symptoms no matter how healthy she is. He said that the palace statements are "playing coy with their words and for good reason."

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.