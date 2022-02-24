ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Eight changes the world needs to make to live with COVID

By The Conversation
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zE3Dg_0eNipD9E00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

More and more people have been asking for a return to normal, and with omicron waning, governments are starting to act.

The UK, for example, is removing its remaining public health measures, including mandatory self-isolation of COVID cases and free testing.

However, the inescapable truth is that – unless the virus mutates to a milder form – the “normal” life we are returning to will be shorter and sicker on average than before.

We’ve added a new significant disease to our population. COVID is often compared to flu, as if adding a burden equivalent to flu to a population were fine (it isn’t).

In fact, COVID has been and remains worse. COVID’s infection fatality rate – the proportion of people who die once they’ve caught it – was initially about ten times higher than for flu.

Treatments, vaccines and prior infections have since brought the fatality rate down, but it’s still almost twice as high as for flu – and yes, this still holds for omicron.

The impact is then worsened because COVID is so much more transmissible. It also has a similar or worse longer-term impact on the heart, lungs and mental health than other respiratory diseases, and a higher rate of long-term symptoms.

Vaccines have been incredibly effective at reducing severe illness and death, but they’re not perfect.

New variants have tested vaccine defences, and protection against infection – and to a lesser extent severe illness – wanes after a few months.

While we’re unlikely to lose all protection against severe illness and death, the sort of return to normal being attempted in countries such as the UK, Denmark and Norway will result in many people facing repeated COVID reinfections over the coming years.

The large majority will cope, but some will die, and more will be left with lasting ill health. Many with mild illness will still need time off work or education, and as we have seen with omicron, the aggregate effects can be hugely disruptive.

In short, the world pre-2020 no longer exists – we may want it to, but it just doesn’t.

How to live post-COVID

The last 150 years have seen vast improvements in public health, with dramatic reductions in deaths from malnutrition, infectious diseases, environmental diseases, smoking and road traffic accidents to name a few.

For communal problems we have developed communal solutions, from vaccines to controls on pollution, passive smoking, unsafe driving and other ills.

There’s nothing normal about upending decades of progress by simply accepting a serious new disease like COVID without actively attempting to mitigate it.

The good news is that we can mitigate it. We can accept that the world has changed and make adaptations based on what we have learned from the last two years. Here are eight key changes that can reduce the future impact of COVID:

Outdoors is pretty safe – so let’s make indoor air as much like the outdoors as possible. This will involve large investment in infrastructure to improve ventilation and to filter and clean the air.

This isn’t simple, but neither was bringing clean water and electricity to every home. We know how to do it and it will be effective against any future variant and any airborne disease.

Vaccines remain crucial. We need to vaccinate the world as soon as possible to save lives and slow down the emergence of new variants.

We also need to keep working towards vaccines that are longer lasting and more variant proof.

We’ve learned that acting sooner rather than later is crucial to containing outbreaks and preventing spread to other countries.

So we need to invest in global surveillance of new COVID variants and other new infectious diseases.

Most countries already have routine surveillance for serious infectious diseases (such as flu and measles) and plans in place to mitigate their impact.

Countries need to add permanent surveillance of COVID infection rates to existing programmes, to keep track of how much COVID is circulating, where and in which communities.

We still know too little about the long-term impacts of COVID, though we do know it can cause long-lasting organ damage and result in long COVID. We need to invest in understanding, preventing and treating these impacts.

Many health systems were already struggling before COVID hit, and have since had their resilience further depleted by the pandemic.

Investment in health systems is urgently needed, particularly in winter seasons where the additional burden of COVID will be most acutely felt.

COVID has hit the most disadvantaged the hardest. Those least able to afford to self-isolate are also more likely to work outside the home, use public transport and live in overcrowded housing – all risk factors for catching the virus.

Increased exposure is coupled with lower vaccination rates and poorer health among disadvantaged groups, leading to worse outcomes if infected.

Countries need to invest more in reducing inequalities: in health, housing, workplaces, sick pay and education.

This will make all of us more resilient to future outbreaks and reduce ill health and death – not just from COVID but everything else too.

Finally, there will still be future waves of COVID – the above will simply reduce their frequency and scale. We need to have a plan to deal with these.

Excellent national surveillance systems will help rapidly identify an outbreak and understand how much ill health is being caused and immunity evaded – all of which will help tailor an appropriate temporary response.

A response might, for instance, include escalating testing, reintroducing masks and working from home where possible.

Such plans should enable us to avoid long widespread lockdowns. Refusing to learn to live with COVID by pretending the old normal exists is in fact the biggest risk for future lockdowns.

We need to move on from the denial and anger stages of grief and on to accepting that the world is different now.

Then, we can take control and build a way of living that is designed to contain the virus while allowing all of us – including the clinically vulnerable – to lead freer and more healthy lives.

Written by Christina Pagel. From The Conversation.

If you care about Covid, please read studies that vaccines may not prevent severe COVID-19 in these people, and this drug can offer much-needed COVID-19 protection

For more information about health, please see recent studies about why having bad oral health could raise the risk of COVID, and results showing that physical inactivity linked to severe COVID-19 and death.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

COVID ‘super immunity’ might be turning into a reality—here’s how it works

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The contagious Omicron COVID variant has run rampant through the U.S. this winter. And although the infection spike was sudden and intense, experts say the fact that so many vaccinated people have come down with COVID might help build what some scientists are calling “super immunity.”
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Flu Shot#Mental Health#Malnutrition#Omicron
Boston

The COVID vaccine we need now may not be a shot

HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC to LIFT indoor mask mandates across the US on Friday - but will Joe and Jill still wear theirs?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to loosen its mask mandates Friday as Covid cases plunge nationwide, according to reports. The federal agency plans to unveil a change in the metrics used to determine whether mask recommendations are necessary as it embraces a more 'holistic view' of the pandemic's impact on a community, the Associated Press reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

What is your dog's lifespan? You might be surprised

How old is your dog in human years? And what factors contribute to a long and healthy life for a dog?. For years, it's been generally accepted that "dog years" are roughly human years times seven—that a 1-year-old puppy is like a 7-year-old child, and an 11-year-old elderly dog is like a 77-year-old senior citizen. But it's actually much more complicated, say experts.
PETS
CNET

Do we need a fourth COVID vaccine shot? Who is eligible for a second booster now?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that your COVID-19 vaccination status isn't "up to date" unless you've been boosted -- meaning you've received three shots of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines or two shots of Johnson & Johnson. As some people receive second booster shots, will that "up to date" status soon mean a fourth shot?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
8K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy