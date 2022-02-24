Protesters gather outside Russian Embassy in DC after attack on Ukraine
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Protesters gathered outside the Russian Embassy in D.C. early Thursday morning after an attack on Ukraine. Russian President...www.fox4news.com
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Protesters gathered outside the Russian Embassy in D.C. early Thursday morning after an attack on Ukraine. Russian President...www.fox4news.com
are wondering if Joe Biden and Hunter since they've been dealing with Ukraine remember how this election started but Russia's taking care of it
Comments / 8