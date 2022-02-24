Stress may contribute to heart rhythm disorders

Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

In a new study from the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, researchers found psychological stress is recognized as a contributing factor in atrial fibrillation (AFib), both in the initiation and heightening of AFib.

The diagnosis of AFib is often associated with increased anxiety, psychological distress, and suicidal ideation.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular and often rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots forming in the heart.

People diagnosed with AFib are at increased risk of stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related complications. AFib is the most common arrhythmia worldwide.

There is significant global variation in people reporting psychological stress, but on average it is reportedly experienced by 1 in 3 people.

In the study, the team found that psychological stress and even negative emotions are associated with the initiation and potentiation of AFib.

The researchers examined studies on the role of stress in AFib, as well as modifying traditional AFib risk factors such as diet, alcohol cessation, and exercise. The review also focuses on the bidirectional nature of the AFib and stress link.

According to the review, stress and negative emotions are often accompanied by modifiable risk factors.

For example, individuals experiencing chronic stress often report higher numbers of smoking, alcohol consumption, weight gain, and physical inactivity.

The risk factors contribute to worsening AFib symptoms in patients.

Potential treatment options to reduce stress as part of AFib management included a further study into anxiolytic and antidepressant therapy, mindfulness-based stress reduction, and yoga.

The team suggests doctors should recognize and address the psychosocial implications of an AFib diagnosis by providing patient education and reassurance in tandem with conventional interventions to reduce symptoms and improve quality of life.

Further research is needed to establish standardized methods of detecting and quantifying stress.

The study is published in JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology and was conducted by Peter Kistler et al.

