Rising Rate Pressure's Driving Lateral Movement: The Morning Minute

WHO GOT THE WORK?℠ - Here’s a cute Valentine’s Day love story to kick off your week: budget airlines Frontier Group Holdings Inc., the parent company to Frontier Airlines, and Spirit Airlines are getting hitched and the guest list for the wedding is a who’s who of Big Law. Miramar, Florida-based Spirit is represented by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Gregory Gooding and William Regner. Frontier, which is based in Denver, is advised by Latham & Watkins. O’Melveny & Myers advised both carriers on employment matters. Barclays, acting as financial adviser to Spirit, is represented by Sullivan & Cromwell partner George J. Sampas. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., acting as financial adviser to Frontier, is advised by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson partners Philip Richter and Roy Tannenbaum. The transaction, announced Feb. 7, is expected to close in the second half of 2022 and is valued at approximately $6.6 billion, including the assumption of net debt and operating lease liabilities. Read the press release on Law.com Radar and check out the most recent edition of Law.com’s Who Got the Work?℠ column to find out which law firms and lawyers are being brought in to handle key cases and close major deals for their clients.

MIRAMAR, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO