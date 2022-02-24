ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Rising Rate Pressure's Driving Lateral Movement: The Morning Minute

By Zack Needles
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWHO GOT THE WORK?℠ - Bindu Ann Palapura and Brandon R. Harper of Potter Anderson & Corroon have stepped in to represent Apple in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, over Apple’s iPhone 11-13 Pro Max, the iPhone 12-13 Mini and 2021 iPad tablet with ultra wide lens camera features,...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

How Science Is Driving a Rise in Consumer Class Actions: The Morning Minute

WHO GOT THE WORK?℠ - Lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Thursday removed an employment class action against Pepperidge Farm, the maker of Goldfish crackers and Milano cookies, to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by McOmber, McOmber & Luber, alleges that the company misclassified delivery drivers for sales territories in New Jersey as “independent contractors” in order to pay the class lower wages. The case is 2:22-cv-00542, Mcmillan v. Pepperidge Farm, Incorporated et al. Read the complaint on Law.com Radar and check out the most recent edition of Law.com’s Who Got the Work?℠ column to find out which law firms and lawyers are being brought in to handle key cases and close major deals for their clients.
ILLINOIS STATE
Law.com

How to Invest in Young Talent: The Morning Minute

WHO GOT THE WORK?℠ - Baker & Hostetler partners Eric R. Rish and Bonnie Keane DelGobbo have stepped in to defend video-sharing and social networking app Triller Inc. in a pending privacy class action. The suit, filed Dec. 31 in New York Southern District Court, accuses Triller of obtaining and storing users’ biometric information and video viewing histories without consent in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act and state consumer protection laws. The action is backed by DiCello Levitt Gutzler; Bleichmar Fonti & Auld and Hausfeld. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:21-cv-11228, Wilson v. Triller, Inc. Read the press release filing on Law.com Radar and check out the most recent edition of Law.com’s Who Got the Work?℠ column to find out which law firms and lawyers are being brought in to handle key cases and close major deals for their clients.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Can Law Firms Improve Realization Rates Again in 2022?: The Morning Minute

WHO GOT THE WORK?℠ - Music platform Spotify has acquired Podsights and Chartable in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Financial terms were not disclosed. Podsights and Chartable were represented by a Skadden Arps team including partners Christopher Barlow, Howard Ellin, Stuart Levi, Steven Matays, Joseph Penko, David Schwartz, Kenneth Schwartz and Ingrid Vandenborre. Counsel information was not available for Spotify. Read the press release on Law.com Radar and check out the most recent edition of Law.com’s Who Got the Work?℠ column to find out which law firms and lawyers are being brought in to handle key cases and close major deals for their clients.
LAW
Law.com

Billing Rate Increases Prompt Lateral Movement Throughout Am Law 200

Citing rate increases a,mong other things, a trademark team at Perkins Coie has moved to Holland & Hart. The group, which includes three partners, will be based in Holland & Hart offices in Denver and Boulder. Billing rates in the Am Law 100 increased much faster last year than rates...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 11#Driving##Potter Anderson Corroon#Iphone#Delaware District Court#Immervision Inc#Apple Inc#Southern District Court#Northstar Sourcing#Miller Steele#Llc Et Al V Corsi#Court Personnel#Goldman Sachs Banker
WebMD

Mask Mandates Ending in All But One State

Feb. 23, 2022 -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the U.S., all states but one -- Hawaii -- have dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so in coming weeks. Retailers and cruises are following along, with Apple and Target stores lifting their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Reuters

'Trump Too Small' trademark gets green light from U.S. appeals court

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a government tribunal was wrong to refuse trademark registration for the phrase "Trump Too Small," finding the decision violated the applicant's constitutional free-speech rights. California attorney Steve Elster's First Amendment right to criticize public figures outweighs a federal law barring trademarks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Man Sues Strategic Over Restaurant Equipment Sales Squabble

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Strategic Equipment to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Fortson, Bentley & Griffin on behalf of Ronald Johnston, contends that Strategic Equipment failed to pay Johnston for commissions earned on $4 million worth of restaurant equipment sales. The case is 1:22-cv-00676, Johnston et al v. Strategic Equipment, LLC.
LAW
Law.com

Haier Hit With Product Liability Suit Alleging Glass-Front Oven Doors Prone to Shattering

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Haier US Appliance Solutions was hit with a product liability class action Thursday in Florida Middle District Court over the sale of GE-branded ovens and ranges with glass-front doors. The complaint, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, contends that the doors contain a defect causing the glass to break or shatter unexpectedly. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-00409, Jones v. Haier US Appliance Solutions, Inc. d/b/a GE Appliances.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Law.com

Big Law's Value Prop in Smaller Markets: The Morning Minute

WHO GOT THE WORK?℠ - Here’s a cute Valentine’s Day love story to kick off your week: budget airlines Frontier Group Holdings Inc., the parent company to Frontier Airlines, and Spirit Airlines are getting hitched and the guest list for the wedding is a who’s who of Big Law. Miramar, Florida-based Spirit is represented by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Gregory Gooding and William Regner. Frontier, which is based in Denver, is advised by Latham & Watkins. O’Melveny & Myers advised both carriers on employment matters. Barclays, acting as financial adviser to Spirit, is represented by Sullivan & Cromwell partner George J. Sampas. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., acting as financial adviser to Frontier, is advised by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson partners Philip Richter and Roy Tannenbaum. The transaction, announced Feb. 7, is expected to close in the second half of 2022 and is valued at approximately $6.6 billion, including the assumption of net debt and operating lease liabilities. Read the press release on Law.com Radar and check out the most recent edition of Law.com’s Who Got the Work?℠ column to find out which law firms and lawyers are being brought in to handle key cases and close major deals for their clients.
MIRAMAR, FL
iheart.com

Bayer moving forward with short-corn system

Bayer recently announced it’s moving ahead on a short-stature corn project which will see test plantings on selected farmer fields in 2023. DTN says short-stature hybrids stand about a third to half the height of standard corn hybrids with an ear that sets about knee-high. The hybrids initially debuted...
AGRICULTURE
Law.com

Activision Shareholder Asks Court to Block Vote on $68.7B Microsoft Acquisition

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Activision Blizzard, the publisher of video games such as “World of Warcraft” and “Call of Duty”, and its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court over the company’s proposed acquisition by Microsoft for $68.7 billion. The lawsuit, filed by Brodsky & Smith on behalf of Kyle Watson, seeks to enjoin an upcoming stockholder vote on the proposed merger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01268, Watson v. Activision Blizzard, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Manatt, Gibson Dunn Rep Philippines-Based Megachurch in Copyright Suit Over Zoom Worship Services

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Manatt, Phelps & Phillips and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ), a religious organization headquartered in the Philippines. The complaint targets former INC minister Isaias T. Samson Jr. for his broadcast of Zoom worship services that incorporate the church’s copyrighted hymns. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01123, Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) v. Samson.
LAW
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
Motor1.com

Best Police Scanners (2022)

A high-quality police scanner can help you stay in the know during your drive. Regardless of what type of police scanner suits your needs, you won’t need wifi as the best police scanners will simply operate by being plugged into an AC adapter or by use of batteries. The...
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

In Major Blow to Plaintiffs, Judge Keeps Talc Claims in Bankruptcy

U.S. District Judge Michael B. Kaplan denied a motion to dismiss J&J's Chapter 11 filing. A stay on thousands of talcum powder lawsuits against the company will be extended through June. The judge disagreed that the bankruptcy was done in bad faith. A bankruptcy judge in New Jersey denied a...
LAW
Law.com

Three Firms Bring Judicial Reviews Against UK Government to Gain Visas for Female Afghan Judges

Three law firms have collectively issued six judicial reviews against the government in an attempt to gain visas for female Afghan judges. Maria Patsalos, an immigration lawyer at Mishcon de Reya, confirmed that the firm had been meeting regularly with Eversheds Sutherland and the U.K. firm Wilsons Solicitors on a pro bono basis to work on guaranteeing safe passage for a number of judges.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy