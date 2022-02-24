ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookdale, NJ

A Worldwide Initiative

brookdalecc.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrookdale Community College signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Africa Universities Fund, Inc. (AUF) on February 22, 2022, that expands Brookdale’s educational offerings and training opportunities to a worldwide audience. “We are excited to be able to bring the Brookdale Community College education around the world,” said...

www.brookdalecc.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Fairhope hospital captures worldwide attention

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, Alabama has received recognition as a High Performing Hospital by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings.  Thomas was the only hospital in Alabama to earn High Performing designation for Maternity Care, and was also recognized as High Performing in the Heart Attack […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
The Associated Press

Black innovators who reshaped American gardening, farming

The achievements of George Washington Carver, the 19th century scientist credited with hundreds of inventions, including 300 uses for peanuts, have landed him in American history textbooks. But many other agricultural practices, innovations and foods that traveled with enslaved people from West Africa — or were developed by their descendants...
AGRICULTURE
@growwithco

Black-Owned Business Ecosystem

Developing Black-owned businesses offers a great economic opportunity for the U.S. Here’s how to build and support the Black-owned business ecosystem. Despite the United States’ rich history of Black entrepreneurship and innovation, the economic potential of supporting Black business owners has yet to be fully realized. As of 2021, Black-owned businesses were less than half as likely as white-owned businesses to obtain all of their requested funding.
SMALL BUSINESS
wfit.org

EarthEcho Inspires STEM Initiatives in Youth

EarthEcho International envisions a world where every individual, from all backgrounds and experiences, has the opportunity and tools to create a healthy and thriving environment. To that end, our mission is to build a global youth movement to protect and restore our ocean planet. WHY OCEAN CONSERVATION AND YOUTH?. The...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookdale, NJ
Education
City
Brookdale, NJ
ZDNet

Earning a business management degree online: What to expect

Are you considering earning your business management degree online? You might be wondering about the course requirements, core skills, and career paths for business management majors. Our guide walks through everything you need to know before enrolling in an online business management program. What is an online bachelor's degree in...
EDUCATION
Guitar World Magazine

The D'Addario Foundation launches the Bridge Fund, a new initiative to provide funding for music education in Black communities

“The damaging consequences of Covid have only exacerbated the need to address the enormous gap in educational resources and opportunities,” says Executive Director, Suzanne D'Addario Brouder. The D'Addario Foundation – the non-profit offshoot of guitar manufacturer D'Addario – has announced the Bridge Fund, a new initiative that aims to...
CHARITIES
Phys.org

Understanding the role of university-based accelerators in start-up ecosystems

A new study in the International Journal of Entrepreneurship and Small Business looks at how university-based accelerators contribute to the development and growth of start-up companies and to the viability of a start-up ecosystem. The research adds to the burgeoning literature of the last decade or so that has investigated the growing phenomenon of start-ups from numerous perspectives.
COLLEGES
Fast Company

We polled over 1,000 Black entrepreneurs. Here’s what they told us

We’re currently in the midst of one of the greatest transformations the world of work has ever seen, where professionals are rethinking not just how we work, but why we work. This new world of work has led to a wave of new entrepreneurs, including talent exploring an intrapreneurial track within their organization, expanding a side hustle, or entirely venturing out on their own.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Science And Technology#Education Level#Auf#The Board Of Trustees#Data Science Option
WWD

Chloé Preps Launch of Social Performance Tool

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Observing that tools for measuring fashion’s environmental impact are now plentiful but there is no equivalent for calculating the social impact of sustainability, Chloé took the bull by the horns and decided to create its own 18 months back. The Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned brand is now prepping to share its model, designed to offer concrete data on working conditions, industry wide.More from WWDChloé Pre-Fall 2022Chloé RTW Spring 2022Chloé RTW Fall 2021 “We know that the environmental impact of fashion is very high, and a lot of companies are tackling it,” Aude Vergne, Chloé’s chief...
ENVIRONMENT
hackernoon.com

Goodtalent is the Startup of the Year in Lagos, Nigeria

Goodtalent, Nigeria, is the winner of Hackernoon’s ‘Startup of the Year 2021:’2022’ This shows strong validation from our ecosystem for what we are building at Goodtalent. We are building a company that will be at the forefront of hiring engineers within 1-2 years. We intend to work with quite a number of partners, educate our clients and make it easier and faster for companies to hire the hottest skills on the planet today - engineers!
WORLD
Entrepreneur

15 Startups Contributing To Sustainability

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The effects of climate change has the world worried. With the melting of polar ice and frequent climate shifts, adopting sustainable options is now a necessity, maybe even late. The world is on the edge of doomsday as climate patterns have started to change leading to sea-levels rising, frequent forest fires, unexpected hail storms, etc. Madrid faced its heaviest snowstorm in 50 years as the temperatures plummeted and brought the transport in and out of the city to a halt. Cyclone Ana in Fiji just a month after category 5 Cyclone Yasaleft the Fiji islands in shambles. A dust storm resulted in schools being shut and flights being grounded in China. There are green business models for many startups in the country. However, the products that they offer are not sustainable in nature. The startups offering products that are sustainable are capturing the markets. People are more reliant on the forces of nature especially the sun as people have started adopting solar energy, wind energy and even hydro energy. The consumer of today is more aware than the previous generations and hence they are moving towards 100 per cent natural products which will contribute towards a greener and cleaner future. And sustainability is not constrained to the energy sector alone, but extends to the footwear as well as the beauty industry, among others.
ENVIRONMENT
MedicalXpress

Improving eye health essential to achieving Sustainable Development Goals

Improving access to good quality eye health services globally is a key enabler to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including those related to overall health, poverty, economic productivity, education and equality, according to a new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health. The research, led by the...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CNBC

How Black women entrepreneurs are finding their niche in spirituality-inspired businesses

In 2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic changed the way many Americans worked, as companies closed their doors to limit workplace contamination. The uncertainty around Covid-19 caused people to seek hope in religion and spirituality, resulting in an industry boom. For many Black women, like Shontel Anestasia, the current spiritual boom is not only a way to connect to one's higher self, but also a means of making money.
HEALTH
World Economic Forum

These are the world's top young universities

Young universities are thriving, providing excellent education and research. The latest rankings of institutions less than 50 years old includes some new entries. Africa has the most entries on the list, followed by Oceania and Asia. Top of the Times Higher Education Young Universities 2022 rankings is Paris Sciences et...
COLLEGES
POLITICO

Cultivating our leaders through strategic development: Meet POLITICO’s 2022 LDP Cohort

At POLITICO, we are proud to be talent cultivators. We strive to identify and embrace opportunities to grow professionally while providing meaningful contributions to the organization through our work. As part of this effort, POLITICO launched the Leadership Development Program (LDP) in late 2020. LDP is an annual leadership program to develop our current leadership talent and cultivate emerging leadership talent to lead POLITICO to achieve our organization’s strategic goals. LDP’s objective is to elevate leadership skills with a focus on six (6) enterprise leadership behaviors.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Career Prospects for Psychology Majors

There is a common, and false, belief that students graduating with a psychology degree do not have good job prospects. A recent survey of students graduating with psychology bachelors and masters degrees suggest that there are a range of employment opportunities. There are reasons to study psychology beyond just getting...
COLLEGES
Inc.com

3 Strategies to Empower Your Hybrid Workforce in 2022

The Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically transformed the concept of work and along with it, the power dynamics between employer and employee. Work is now asynchronous, team members can be spread around the globe and new technologies are constantly emerging to change the nature of how we do our jobs. It's also evident that this isn't a temporary shift. It has become a new normal. After all, a Microsoft survey found that over half of employees in the U.K would consider quitting if there was no hybrid option.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy