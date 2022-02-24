ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOCAL REACTION: Russia invades Ukraine

By Rich Jones
 1 day ago
Ukraine Tensions People walk in a subway to get a train as they leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Emilio Morenatti)

Jacksonville, Fl — Tune in 104.5 FM WOKV for continuing live team coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nancy Soderberg, former Deputy National Security Adviser and Ambassador, and Director of UNF’s Public Service Leadership Program was live at 6:30 am ET from Kosovo. Soderberg said she expects tightening sanctions on Russia, and a swift international response to President Vladimir Putin.

LISTEN: Nancy Soderberg on Russian invasion

Local economist Don Wiggins says energy and gas prices will likely be the first to be impacted by higher prices, but there may be a ripple effect on other everyday purchases.

“Plastics that are used in packaging and shelving and everything else in the grocery store is going to cost more“ , Wiggins said. The best way to deal with this is to save and cut back where you can, Wiggins said.

NE Florida Representative Michael Waltz, a veteran and former White House and Pentagon Adviser, told Jacksonville’s Morning News that he would not rule out a cyberattack by Russia on the United States in response to anticipated sanctions.

LISTEN: Congressman Michael Waltz on Russian invasion

©2022 Cox Media Group

