ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Six Flags loss narrows more than expected, as revenue nearly triples and guest spending increases

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0eNildTU00

Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

SIX,

-2.87%

reported Thursday a fourth-quarter that narrowed more than expected as revenue nearly tripled and park attendance and guest spending increased. The theme park operator's stock slipped 0.3% in premarket trading, to outperform a broad and sharp selloff in stock index futures. Net losses for the quarter to Jan. 2 narrowed to $2.0 million, or 2 cents a share, from $85.8 million, or $1.00 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for per-share losses was 16 cents. Revenue jumped 191.7% to $316.8 million, beating the FactSet consensus of $268.0 million. Attendance grew 163.6% to 5.8 million, topping the FactSet consensus of 5.6 million, and reaching about 98% of the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. Total guest spending per capita rose 12.8% to $53.00, as admissions spending increased 2.3% to $27.90 and in-park spending grew 27.3% to $25.10. The stock has rallied 8.5% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500

SPX,

+2.14%

has dropped 10.1%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

CarGurus stock rallies after Q4 beat, Q1 guidance

Shares of CarGurus Inc. CARG, +43.96% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Thursday after the online car marketplace reported adjusted earnings and sales well above Wall Street expectations and guided for a much better current-quarter sales than analysts estimate. CarGurus said it lost $80 million, or 68 cents a share, during the quarter, contrasting with earnings of $25 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, CarGurus earned 43 cents a share. Revenue rose 124% to $339.3 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share on sales of $280 million. CarGurus guided for first-quarter revenue between $390 million and $410 million, compared with expectations around $302 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 4%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Hilton swings to profit that matched expectations, revenue more than doubles

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT, -1.74% was little changed in premarket trading Wednesday, after the hotel operator swung to a fourth-quarter profit that was in line with expectations, while revenue more than doubled to top forecasts. The company reported net income of $147 million, or 52 cents a share, after a loss of $224 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents matched the FactSet consensus. Revenue grew 106.3% to $1.84 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.80 billion. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) jumped 104.2% from a year ago, beating the FactSet consensus for an 83.1% increase, but was down 13.5% from the pre-pandemic fourth quarter of 2019. The company said that while some hotels suspended operations during 2021, as the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spread, re-openings significantly outpaced suspensions. "Although new variants of the virus have had some short-term impact, we are optimistic about the acceleration of recovery across all segments during 2022," said Chief Executive Christopher Nassetta. The stock has rallied 11.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Factset#Spx
MarketWatch

Marriott's stock rallies into record territory after revenue more than doubles to beat expectations

Shares of Marriott International Inc. MAR, +5.76% rallied 3.4% into record territory in premarket trading Tuesday, after the hotel operator reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that more than doubled to beat expectations, as revenue per available room (RevPAR) continued to improve as COVID-19 conditions eased. The company swung to net income of $468 million, or $1.42 a share, from a loss of $164 million, or 50 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.30 from 12 cents to beat the FactSet consensus of $1.00. Revenue grew 104.7% to $4.45 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $4.00 billion, as RevPAR rose 124.5% worldwide and 143.6% in the U.S. and Canada. Compared with pre-pandemic 2019 levels, RevPAR was down 19.0% worldwide, but that's a 40-percentage point improvement from the first quarter of 2021. "Leisure demand continued to shine in the fourth quarter, with slower, yet continued improvement in business transient and group demand," the company stated. The stock, which is on track to open above the Feb. 10 record close of $174.68, has rallied 10.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

UPS workforce declined by 9,000 employees in 2021, as losses in the U.S. offset gains internationally

United Parcel Service Inc. UPS, -1.38% disclosed Tuesday that its workforce was reduced by about 9,000 employees in 2021, as job cuts in the U.S. more than offset net hiring internationally. The package delivery giant said in its 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had 534,000 global employees at the end of 2021, excluding seasonal employees, of which 444,000 were in the U.S. and 90 were located abroad. That compares with 543,000 global employees at the end of 2020, of which 458,000 were located in the U.S. and 85,000 were located internationally. The decline in workforce seems to jibe with the company's "better not bigger" strategy, which included the sale of some assets. Of the 2021 workforce, there were 89,000 management employees, which which 44% work part-time, and 445,000 hourly employees, of which 51% work part-time. In comparison, UPS had 495,000 global employees in pre-pandemic 2019, of which 413,000 were in the U.S. and 82,000 were internationally located. UPS's stock, which fell 1.1% in afternoon trading, has slipped 1.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Dow's 131-point drop led by losses in Microsoft, Home Depot stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday morning with shares of Microsoft and Home Depot delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 131 points, or 0.4%, lower, as shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Microsoft's shares have dropped $5.81, or 1.9%, while those of Home Depot are off $6.65, or 1.8%, combining for a roughly 82-point drag on the Dow. Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Cisco (CSCO) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Farfetch stock rallies more than 30% after Q4 earnings

Farfetch Ltd. FTCH, +38.91% stock jumped more than 30% in the extended session Thursday after the luxury fashion company reported a fourth-quarter loss that was narrower than Wall Street expected and sales that came in below estimates. Farfetch said it lost an adjusted 3 cents a share on sales that rose 23% to $666 million in the quarter. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 25 cents a share on sales of $673 million. The company guided for full-year gross merchandise volume growth between 28% and 32% for its digital platform and between 20% and 25% for its brand platform. Farfetch said it expects adjusted EBITDA margin between 1% and 2% for the year. The stock ended the regular trading day up 5.2%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjusted earnings per share to compare with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.8% to $2.196 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.207 billion, as Bausch and Lomb revenue rose 5.6% to $1.001 billion while Bausch Pharma revenue declined 5.6% to $1.195 billion. For 2022, the company expects revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $8.73 billion. The stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has declined 8.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy