Indianapolis, IN

The biggest question each IndyCar driver faces entering the 2022 season

By Nathan Brown, Indianapolis Star
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyCar paddock where 13 of its 26 drivers are either with new teams or have elevated roles within their old ones leaves much up to the imagination in 2022. Not only does positivity reign supreme across the NTT IndyCar Series this time of year, so do question marks.

Which drivers will challenge for the season championship? Who will win their first race? Who will be out of the series by this time next year?

Below, the Indianapolis Star's Nathan Brown lists his most pressing question for each of the 26 drivers competing on the full-time IndyCar entries in 2022.

Colton Herta

How will he manage the Formula 1 noise in the background as he attempts to navigate his best opportunity to date to clinch an IndyCar championship? The 21-year-old flashed the “best days” of a champion in 2021, but he and the No. 26 team can’t succeed with the mechanical issues, pitstop errors and general miscues that led to eight finishes outside the top-10.

HERTA ON CHANCE TO JUMP TO F1: 'Can't pass up an offer like that'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ac2r8_0eNikeXG00
Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian driver Colton Herta (26) puts on his gear Saturday, May 22, 2021, before Fast Nine qualifying for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

Pato O’Ward

Can his aggressive driving style mesh well enough with Arrow McLaren SP’s car setup to minimize the effects of his not-so-great weekends? Unlike Herta, O’Ward’s finishes outside the top-10 a year ago largely came simply from the lack of a competitive racecar, and that issue simply can’t exist if he's to contend for a championship again.

2022 IndyCar predictions: Herta's first title, O'Ward's first 500 win

Josef Newgarden

Can he win the Indianapolis 500 ? We all know Newgarden may go down as the best IndyCar driver of his generation, and the 31-year-old may very well challenge for the all-time championships record before he hangs up his helmet. Still, entering his 11th 500, only five eventual winners took as long or longer to win their first. The weight is only growing heavier.

Scott Dixon

Was last year an anomaly? I know, I feel uneasy typing those words too, given Dixon still won a race and finished 4th in the championship in 2021, but in the 12 seasons from 2007-2018, Dixon finished outside the top-3 in points only once. He’s done so twice the past three years (sandwiching his 2020 title). The series is only getting deeper. He’d only be the 10th-oldest series champ, but this won’t continue forever.

Graham Rahal

Can he win a race? Should it not come in the first six of the year, the 33-year-old will have gone five years winless. With seven consecutive top-10 points finishes, Rahal may be IndyCar’s most reliably solid driver not to have been legitimately close to a championship once the final checkered flag fell. A title is obviously the goal, but a win (and really, multiple) will have to come first.

Alex Palou

Can he avoid a regression? Despite how dominant a season he had in 2021, it would be hard to find an IndyCar champ who came into his title defense with less fanfare than the 24-year-old Spaniard. No one seriously suggests he’ll be a flash in the pan, but there’s reason to wonder whether he can do that again and again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hopPb_0eNikeXG00
For two months, Alex Palou had held the IndyCar points lead, but that all changed after Saturday's early crash in the Bommatiro 500. Chris Owens/IndyCar

Alexander Rossi

Can Rossi fight for a title here? Many, many more questions will follow this one in regards to Rossi in 2022 – Will he stay with Andretti? Are his performance issues more team or driver related? Where will he drive in 2023? – but if we see the same race contender week-in-and-out we got used to a couple of  years back, none of that will matter.

Marcus Ericsson

Can he win again? Because of the way Ericsson picked up his first two career IndyCar wins in 2021 – after Will Power failed to restart from the lead in Detroit and in a crash-happy Nashville race where he went airborne – there will continue to be questions whether he can do so in a relatively normal race on raw pace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZuiq_0eNikeXG00
Marcus Ericsson celebrates after winning Race 1 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle Raceway on June 12, 2021. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

Romain Grosjean

Can he avoid the rollercoaster-type seasons that have made up his racing career over the past decade. Whether it was the four-year stint with Lotus F1 (22 DNFs and 10 podiums) or last year with Coyne (three podiums and four finishes outside the top-20), consistency has never been his strong suit – but he’s never been with a team like Andretti, either.

Will Power

Is there still a title contender in there? Until he doesn’t anymore, Power will remain a threat for poles and race wins, but three years removed from a top-3 finish in points and coming off his worst finish as a full-time Penske driver, I wonder if he has the consistency necessary to compete at the very top.

Simon Pagenaud

Can Pagenaud complete Meyer Shank Racing’s development ? Jack Harvey helped lay the building blocks, but his exit brought into question whether this team could consistently challenge for race wins, given the various miscues from 2021. Pagenaud will need to both lead the engineering and perhaps at times push back against the strategy calls that sent last season awry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxmNU_0eNikeXG00
Team Penske driver Simon Pagenaud (22) prepares to put on his helmet during qualifying for the 104th Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

Scott McLaughlin

Is McLaughlin a Penske-level IndyCar driver ? It’s perhaps too early to ask, given how rare Penske has run rookies, but team president Tim Cindric told IndyStar he expected the Supercars champ to push toward the top-5 in Year 2. That’s a long leap from 14th with just five top-10s.

Jack Harvey

Will his gamble pay off? Harvey left familiarity that, admittedly, wasn’t always working, for a larger team that has shown consistency but has won just four times in four years. To make this worth it, he’ll need to become a regular top-10 points contender.

HOW THEY FARED: Offseason grades for each IndyCar team

Felix Rosenqvist

Who’s the ‘real’ Rosenqvist? We’ve seen a top-6 finisher as a rookie, a race-winner mired with inconsistency and a driver more often outside the top-15 than in. Should he hope to keep his ride beyond this season, it better be one of the first two.

Conor Daly

With as much consistency as you could want, can Daly take a leap? We’ve spent the past two years wondering whether he’d be better-suited driving across one team for his full-time calendar, and Daly’s finally gotten that wish. It’s time to see some more weekends up near the front.

Rinus VeeKay

What’s the ceiling for VeeKay? We saw the potential a year ago – the surprise drive past Grosjean to run away with the GMR Grand Prix and five other top-10s in the first eight races, but then the 21-year-old Dutch driver hit a ceiling of sorts. Should he ever hope for a Penske/Ganassi/Andretti-type offer, he’s going to have to show us more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6KvI_0eNikeXG00
Rinus VeeKay, of the Neatherlands, celebrates winning the Grand Prix IndyCar Series on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Grace Hollars/IndyStar

Christian Lundgaard

Does he have more than qualifying prowess? Lundgaard’s first impression on the IndyCar paddock was blistering speed during practice and qualifying for the second IMS road course race, but after starting 4th, he fell to 12th. Outside one test, we haven’t seen him on-track since.

Helio Castroneves

Will he be competitive on road and street courses? During his hiatus from full-time IndyCar competition, Castroneves ran nine road or street races with just two finishes inside 20th. There’s something to be said for being in the rhythm of a full calendar, but in order to fight around the top-10 in points, he’ll have to resurrect results similar to his Penske days.

Takuma Sato

Does Sato have what it takes to elevate a small team at 44? The Japanese driver’s final season with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing was his only winless one and set a low for that chapter for top-5s (just one). With fewer resources, can one of IndyCar’s elder statesmen rebound?

David Malukas

Can he win Rookie of the Year? Other rookies are with larger teams or have even more impressive junior career resumes, but Malukas may find himself in a sweet-spot of talent and support. He at times gets lost in the shuffle, but there’s a sizable chance he surprises many in the paddock in 2022.

Kyle Kirkwood

Can Kirkwood do more than survive? The Indy Lights champ, who won 31 of 50 races during his Road to Indy career, knows how to wheel a racecar, but he’s pairing that in-car strength with one of the weakest teams on the grid, in terms of recent results. Several series vets have struggled trying to make this team competitive. Making them so could be Kirkwood’s biggest achievements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ON1Da_0eNikeXG00
Kyle Kirkwood (28) Andretti Autosport prepares to qualify for the Indy Lights Oval Challenge of St. Louis on August 20, 2021, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images) Michael Allio, AP

Jimmie Johnson

Can he take a leap in road and street course performance? I know everyone’s going to keen to watch Johnson’s oval performance, given it's more similar to his NASCAR background, but the real indicator of whether he’s taking steps in his IndyCar foray is if he can do better, consistently, than his bests of 17th at Laguna Seca and Long Beach in 2021.

Devlin DeFrancesco

Can he prove he belongs? The talk all offseason, when it comes to Andretti’s driver makeup has largely involved Grosjean, Rossi and Herta, with DeFrancesco an afterthought or omitted altogether. It stems from a largely unimpressive 2021 season in Indy Lights, where he stood on two podiums and finished 6th in points. Whether sinking or swimming, his performance in 2022 will be notable.

Callum Ilott

Can he carry a one-car team? There’s plenty of evidence to say the 2020 F2 runner-up should be racing in F1 this year instead of IndyCar, but no matter his talent, the obstacle of resurrecting a once shuttered IndyCar program in a series where 17 of the 26 cars are from five teams is monumental.

Dalton Kellett

Can he become competitive? Until he shows otherwise, the belief around Kellett will be that he’s in IndyCar solely because of the sponsorship he brings. It’s not different from several drivers’ stories, but with one finish better than 18th in 24 starts, you have to wonder if he’ll ever work his way closer to the top.

Tatiana Calderon

Can she survive Year 1? There’s a consensus that the 28-year-old Colombian driver is packed with talent, but she’s both rarely – if ever – been in cars and a series of IndyCar’s caliber – and rarely been with high-level competitive equipment. Joining an uber-competitive IndyCar series with a team in transition will be the toughest test anyone on the grid faces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGnbd_0eNikeXG00
Colombian Formula One driver Tatiana Calderon poses as she becomes the first Latin American woman Formula One driver, at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Marco Ugarte, AP

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: The biggest question each IndyCar driver faces entering the 2022 season

Comments / 0

 

