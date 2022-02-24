Wintershall Dea: Today not a day to discuss financial results
BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Wintershall Dea (WINT.UL), one of the co-funders of Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 pipeline, cancelled a news conference to discuss its yearly financial results, citing concerns over Russia's attack on Ukraine.
"In our view, today is not a day to talk about financial results," said the company in a statement on Thursday.
"This escalation on the orders of the Russian government is a hard blow," said Chief Executive Mario Mehren, who said it would have far-reaching consequences on Russia's ties to Europe.
"To what extent cannot yet be foreseen," he said.
Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers
