Wintershall Dea: Today not a day to discuss financial results

By Reuters Staff
 1 day ago
BERLIN (Reuters) - Wintershall Dea, one of the co-funders of Gazprom’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, cancelled a news conference to discuss its yearly financial results, citing concerns over Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“In our view, today is not a day to talk about financial results,” said the company in a statement on Thursday.

“This escalation on the orders of the Russian government is a hard blow,” said Chief Executive Mario Mehren, who said it would have far-reaching consequences on Russia’s ties to Europe.

“To what extent cannot yet be foreseen,” he said.

