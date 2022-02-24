ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA second-half predictions: How will playoff race shake out? Who will make play-in tournament?

By Matt Eppers, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpsXG_0eNijSvd00

It's crunch time in the NBA. The regular season resumes Thursday night with just over six weeks until the playoffs, and the race for postseason spots and seeding promises to be intense.

There are plenty of questions left to be answered down the stretch.

Who will emerge from the crowded Eastern Conference field ? Can the Phoenix Suns maintain their hold on the top spot in the Western Conference without the injured Chris Paul ? Are the Los Angeles Lakers doomed to miss the playoffs entirely?

As the league gets back to work, our USA TODAY Sports NBA team made their predictions for how the rest of the season will unfold and how the playoff race will shake out:

SECOND-HALF PRIMER: Key storylines to watch for the rest of the NBA season

IMPACT PLAYERS: 10 NBA stars who will decide the title race down the stretch

AWARD RACES: Who is MVP and Rookie of the Year as the second half begins?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7ANs_0eNijSvd00
Could we see an NBA Finals rematch between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker? Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Zillgitt

Eastern Conference

1. Heat

2. Bucks

3. Sixers

4. Bulls

5. Cavaliers

6. Celtics

Play-in teams

7. Nets

8. Raptors

9. Hawks

10. Hornets

Play-in winners: 7. Nets. 8. Raptors.

Western Conference

1. Suns

2. Warriors

3. Grizzlies

4. Nuggets

5. Mavericks

6. Jazz

Play-in teams

7. Timberwolves

8. Lakers

9. Clippers

10. Spurs

Play-in winners: 7. Timberwolves. 8. Lakers.

East finals: Bucks over Heat.

West finals: Suns over Warriors.

NBA Finals: Suns over Bucks.

Follow Jeff Zillgitt on Twitter @JeffZillgitt .

Cydney Henderson

Eastern Conference

1. Heat

2. Sixers

3. Bulls

4. Bucks

5. Cavaliers

6. Celtics

Play-in teams

7. Nets

8. Raptors

9. Hawks

10. Hornets

Play-in winners: 7. Nets. 8. Raptors.

Western Conference

1. Suns

2. Warriors

3. Grizzlies

4. Mavericks

5. Jazz

6. Nuggets

Play-in teams

7. Timberwolves

8. Clippers

9. Lakers

10. Trail Blazers

Play-in winners: 7. Timberwolves. 8. Lakers.

East finals: Bucks over Heat.

West finals: Suns over Warriors.

NBA Finals: Suns over Bucks.

Follow Cydney Henderson on Twitter @CydHenderson .

Larry Starks

Eastern Conference

1. Heat

2. Sixers

3. Bulls

4. Bucks

5. Cavaliers

6. Nets

Play-in teams

7. Celtics

8. Raptors

9. Hawks

10. Hornets

Play-in winners: 7. Celtics. 8. Hawks.

Western Conference

1. Suns

2. Grizzlies

3. Warriors

4. Mavericks

5. Nuggets

6. Jazz

Play-in teams

7. Timberwolves

8. Clippers

9. Lakers

10. Trail Blazers

Play-in winners: 7. Timberwolves. 8. Clippers.

East finals: Nets over Heat.

West finals: Warriors over Suns.

NBA Finals: Warriors over Nets.

Follow Larry Starks on Twitter @larrystarksnba .

Matt Eppers

Eastern Conference

1. Heat

2. Bucks

3. Sixers

4. Bulls

5. Cavaliers

6. Nets

Play-in teams

7. Celtics

8. Raptors

9. Hawks

10. Hornets

Play-in winners: 7. Celtics. 8. Hawks.

Western Conference

1. Suns

2. Warriors

3. Grizzlies

4. Nuggets

5. Jazz

6. Mavericks

Play-in teams

7. Timberwolves

8. Lakers

9. Clippers

10. Spurs

Play-in winners: 7. Timberwolves. 8. Lakers.

East finals: Bucks over Heat.

West finals: Suns over Warriors.

NBA Finals: Bucks over Suns.

Follow Matt Eppers on Twitter @meppers_ .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA second-half predictions: How will playoff race shake out? Who will make play-in tournament?

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Kyrie Irving’s full-time return makes the Nets a contender again

Kyrie Irving has only been available for about 23 percent of the Brooklyn Nets’ games this year. His regular absence from the lineup is the biggest reason why his team went from the preseason title favorites to the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break.
NBA
FanSided

LeBron James sets an NBA All-Star Game stat that may never be broken

In 2022, Team LeBron remains undefeated in five consecutive NBA All-Star Games, a stat that may never be broken by anyone in future games. Many former NBA stars become coaches in the future, while a handful of the greatest players have become the league’s greatest general managers. Larry Bird, Danny Ainge, Joe Dumars and Jerry West have all impressed in the front office, but LeBron James may blow their front office stats out of the water one day. While James has yet to retire and delve into a post-NBA career, his management moves to build the best All-Star teams has been nothing short of remarkable.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Devin Booker
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Dennis Schroder

The Houston Rockets acquired Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline. But immediately after, buy-out talks started. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets plan to keep the veteran guard around for the remainder of the season. “Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston,” Stein...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Cavaliers#Mavericks#Nuggets#Nba Finals#The Phoenix Suns#Usa Today Sports Nba#Sixers 4#Western Conference 1#Lakers 9#Twitter#East Fina
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBC Sports

Celtics give encouraging health updates on Smart, Williams

The Boston Celtics should have two of their best defensive players back in the lineup Thursday night when they play the new-look Brooklyn Nets on the road. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Wednesday that guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both practiced and are expected to play versus the Nets.
NBA
NBC Sports

'Steph does what Steph does': Wiggins used to Curry flurries

While everyone else was in awe of the show Steph Curry put on Sunday during the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Warriors teammate Andrew Wiggins has gotten used to the Curry flurries. "Steph does what Steph does, man," Wiggins said after Curry scored 50 points and hit an All-Star Game...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Top Lakers buyout target appears to be off the market

After striking out in the offseason and striking out at the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers are in danger of getting the hat trick with buyout season. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reported Tuesday that Rockets guard Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston, as neither the Rockets nor Schroder favor a buyout. As Stein notes, March 1 is the deadline for players to be bought out and still maintain their playoff eligibility.
NBA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

397K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy