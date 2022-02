Landmark Towers is slated to be converted to apartments under a plan by Minneapolis developer Sherman Associates.Why it matters: This could be a harbinger for aging office buildings as the rise in remote work reduces the demand for office space across the metro. Details: The 25-story tower's 213,000 square feet of office space would become 186 apartments under an $80 million plan by Sherman, company president Chris Sherman told Nick.But even with the historic tax credits Sherman is applying for, the project still needs additional subsidies if St. Paul's recently passed 3% rent cap isn't tweaked, Sherman said.Mayor Melvin Carter...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO