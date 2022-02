This fully refundable deal will save you 40%. A summer holiday in Europe is a dream for travelers. The temperature is just right and the sun comes out to play. Locals and tourists make the most of the magnificent coastlines and cities fill their calendars with fun events. The vibe is so different in throughout European regions, so there is always something for every kind of traveler: the food lover, the history buff, the wine enthusiast, the adventurer, and the laidback wanderer. And while Paris is never a bad idea, the dramatic Dalmatian Coast is a wonderful discovery. This summer, we recommend you set your sights on the sunny and exciting Hvar Island in Croatia.

