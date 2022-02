In the end, it was the free throws that did it for the Battlefield Bobcats. Up by just three with under 40 seconds left and facing a comeback by a Woodbridge team that at times had been down by as much as 12, Manny King and Chase Nelson were perfect from the charity stripe to give Battlefield (18-5) the 66-59 victory over the Vikings in the Class 6 Region B semifinals and their first appearance in the Class 6 state tournament since 2018.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO