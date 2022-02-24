ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Cobb redistricting maps go before Georgia Senate

By Kristal Dixon
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago

The Georgia Senate is scheduled Thursday to debate Republican-backed legislation to redraw boundaries for the Cobb County Commission and Board of Education. Why it matters: One bill,...

Axios

New Cobb commission and school board maps head to governor

The Georgia Senate on Thursday gave the OK to two maps designed to solidify Republican control of the Cobb County Commission and Board of Education. Why it matters: Incumbents for both entities are drawn into the same districts and a new district is created for each map. The new school...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Axios

Polk Supervisors could go Republican, per analysis

Newly proposed districts for Polk County Supervisors and a sour political environment for Democrats may be enough for the GOP to pick up a seat in November's election and win majority control of the board. Details: That's according to J. Miles Coleman, associate editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball at the...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Axios

Ward remap likely heading to voters

The head of the Latino Caucus said Wednesday he is 1,000% certain that the ward remap will be decided by voters. Why it matters: The comment highlights what now looks like an intractable stalemate between warring city council factions. Alderpeople failed to agree on the remade map they're tasked with...
ELECTIONS
Axios

Beth Harwell enters District 5 congressional race

Former Tennessee Speaker of the House Beth Harwell announced Thursday she is running for the newly-drawn District 5 congressional seat. Why it matters: Harwell, a Nashville Republican, brings a three-decade track record and top name recognition to what is expected to be a bitter GOP primary. Harwell touted her experience...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios

Iowa Republicans pass major income tax reform

The Iowa House and Senate on Thursday evening passed a major tax reform bill that will cut Iowans' income tax rates to a flat 3.9% by 2026. State of play: The legislation now awaits Gov. Kim Reynolds' signature, days before she’s set to deliver the GOP's response to President Biden's State of the Union address.
IOWA STATE
Axios

Lee unveils long-awaited public school funding plan

Gov. Bill Lee yesterday unveiled his long-awaited plan to overhaul public school funding in Tennessee. Administration officials said the plan will increase funding for local districts with stable enrollment. Why it matters: Tennessee ranks near the bottom nationally for education funding, and experts say the current system for divvying up...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios

GOP Sen. Inhofe says he will retire at end of year

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) announced Friday that he will retire at the end of the year. The big picture: Inhofe's retirement will likely fuel an intense campaign among Oklahoma Republicans to replace the vacant seat. Oklahoma law requires the governor to call a special election if a lawmaker announces their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Georgians want the state to take a stand on climate change

Roughly 60 percent of Georgians want state leaders to set goals to reduce the effects of climate change, according to a recently released poll by Georgia Tech. Why it matters: Some local governments like Atlanta have created climate strategies but Georgia has no state-level plan to curtail carbon emissions and address a global problem.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Texas Democratic Party official resigns after racist comment

Nancy Nichols, a member of the Texas Democratic Party's executive committee will resign, weeks after a racist comment she made sparked discussions of her removal, the party's top leader Gilberto Hinojosa confirmed to Axios on Friday. Why it matters: Nichols’ decision to step down from her post comes as executive...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida House passes "Don't Say Gay" and "Stop WOKE" bills

Florida Republicans got two major wins Thursday when lawmakers passed the "Stop WOKE Act" and what critics call the "Don't Say Gay" bill through the House.State of Play: HB7, aka "Stop WOKE," sponsored by Rep. Bryan Avila (R-Miami Springs), essentially seeks to ban classroom discussion and corporate trainings that make students or employees feel discomfort over their race.HB1557, proposed by Rep. Joe Harding (R-Ocala) and dubbed "Don't Say Gay," would limit classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity while encouraging parents to sue schools or teachers that engage in these topics. Versions of both bills are also advancing in...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

D.C.'s pandemic procurements face scrutiny

The D.C. Office of the Inspector General is looking at D.C.'s pandemic emergency procurements as part of an audit and risk assessment that started last summer. Why it matters: The CDC has said 60% of KN95 masks in the U.S. are counterfeit. Earlier this month, American University student reporters broke...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

Report: Trump pushes Rick Scott to challenge McConnell

Former President Trump is privately pushing Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) to challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate majority leader, Politico reports. Why it matters: Trump's move could sow tension between McConnell and Scott — who, as NRSC chair, is leading the party's campaign to win a majority in November's midterms.
POTUS
Axios

D.C. tourism returns

As the cherry blossoms return this spring, tourists are expected to come with them, marking the local tourism industry’s steady revival. Why it matters: Tourism is one of the most important industries for the District’s economy, and spring is among its more profitable seasons. Plus, other industries, including restaurants and hotels, rely heavily on business from tourists.
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

Job-based health care is still the biggest break in the tax code

Employer coverage is the country's largest tax break, and the idea of taxing that benefit to help expand coverage is usually met with widespread outrage from both corporations and organized labor. By the numbers: Employer-paid health insurance premiums, which are exempt from income and payroll taxes, cost the federal government...
INCOME TAX
Axios

Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

President Biden has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, the White House announced Friday. Why it matters: Jackson would be the first Black female justice in the court's history, and the first justice in decades with any significant experience representing criminal defendants. Catch up quick: In...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Workers are changing health plans more than ever

Almost 70 million Americans quit, were fired, retired or otherwise left their job in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Why it matters: The job market churn inevitably disrupts many people's health coverage, and the pandemic kicked that churn into overdrive. By the numbers: The BLS does not...
HEALTH
