Cobb redistricting maps go before Georgia Senate

Florida Republicans got two major wins Thursday when lawmakers passed the "Stop WOKE Act" and what critics call the "Don't Say Gay" bill through the House.State of Play: HB7, aka "Stop WOKE," sponsored by Rep. Bryan Avila (R-Miami Springs), essentially seeks to ban classroom discussion and corporate trainings that make students or employees feel discomfort over their race.HB1557, proposed by Rep. Joe Harding (R-Ocala) and dubbed "Don't Say Gay," would limit classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity while encouraging parents to sue schools or teachers that engage in these topics. Versions of both bills are also advancing in...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO