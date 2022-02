The last time Queen Elizabeth saw her father King George VI, he was cheering her on from the tarmac as she and Prince Philip embarked on their royal tour in 1952. Days later, the royal heir and her husband Philip were visiting Kenya when they received news that the King was found dead in his bed at Sandringham House in Norfolk on the morning of February 6, 1952, at the age of 56 — making his eldest daughter the new monarch. He previously suffered from lung cancer and had a lung removed; it was later determined that he had died of coronary thrombosis.

