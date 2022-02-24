ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Review: Suitsupply Makes The Perfect Custom Suit For Any Occasion

By Beau Hayhoe
Maxim
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUpgrade your suit game with Suitsupply’s custom program. If you feel like you haven’t quite gotten your bearings back yet as far as dressing properly is concerned, perhaps what you need is a new suit — and not just any off-the-rack suit, either. The Suitsupply Custom Made Program is the ideal...

www.maxim.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelnoire.com

3 Best Travel Shoes From Black Owned Shoe Brands

Designer Yvonne Koné‘s luxury shoe and hand bag game is strong. Understated elegance at it’s finest. Her Copenhagen store is perfectly laid out to showcase her designs. Koné’s online store is easy on the eyes too. Plus, Koné ships to the U.S. “Creating beautiful,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Went on a Nordstrom Deep Dive—30 Epic Spring Bags I'm Recommending to Everyone

I hate to pick favorites, but accessories are the fashion items I get most excited about, and I'm always on the lookout for the latest drops. I recently rounded up the trendy shoes I've been eyeing, and now, it's time to zero in on the bags that I can't get enough of at the moment. If you're wondering which styles I'm loving right now, I found all the very best Nordstrom bags that just hit the virtual shelves.
APPAREL
Refinery29

The Boho Leather Bag That Hundreds Of Reviewers Call “Perfect”

Does the perfect handbag exist? It's a question that we find ourselves asking quite often as shopping experts, especially when fashion month rolls around, bringing with it a flurry of eye-catching trends. But as much as we love ogling the luxe looks on display each season, the runway isn't always the best place to spot a sure-fire selection for a handbag that's guaranteed to please. Instead, we turn to the comments section for guidance, where satisfied customers can wax poetic about the tried-and-true finds. And if these reviewers are to believed — especially when they come in the hundreds — there's one purse floating out there on the interwebs that's just about as close to perfect as it gets. Meet: The Bianca, brainchild of husband-and-wife duo Paul and Lainie Schreiber, who founded Latico Leathers in 1984.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suiting#Manhattan#Design#Brooklyn#Suitsupply Makes#Maxim#Italian
TMZ.com

Sene Sizeless Clothing Has The Perfect Fit for Any Body Type

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. For most people, the idea of sporting custom clothing is a luxury we can’t afford. But, thanks to Sene Sizeless Clothing, anyone can afford custom clothing at a reasonable price. It all starts with...
APPAREL
purewow.com

Michael Kors Handbags Are Up to 60 Percent Off (& You Can Score an Extra 15 Percent Off Select Styles)

Whether you're frantically searching for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift or just in the mood to treat yourself, you'll be thrilled to hear that Michael Kors is having a huge limited-time sale right now. So not only can you score up to 60 percent off beautiful leather crossbodies, totes and wallets (plus an additional extra 15 percent off select styles with coupon code 'BEMINE'), but if you order by February 11 at 12 p.m. EST, you'll also receive free expedited two-day shipping so you can get your stuff by February 14. Basically, this is the best sale to shop right now, so we won't hold you up. Here are five of our favorite picks from the sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The 15 Best Designer Tote Bags That Carry It All

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The best designer tote bags are undoubtedly the chicest way to carry more than your phone, keys and wallet — think your laptop, a change of shoes or a backup sweater. Perhaps they can hold even on-the-go beauty elixirs and a complete lunch, too. But more than being practical, extra-roomy bags are becoming more coveted, possibly, than the trendiest of mini bags.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in Paris12 Tote Bags Perfect For Your...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Balenciaga's Defender Sneaker Takes Oversized to Another Level

Spotted on Justin Bieber in Balenciaga‘s latest campaign, the Defender Sneaker is the latest addition to the fashion house’s footwear catalog. Arriving in “Beige” and “Black,” the silhouette’s design is inspired by a tire. The upper is crafted from mesh and nylon material featuring a weathered effect. The tongue, rear and heel pull tabs boast Balenciaga’s branding, while the toe is embossed with the wearer’s shoe size. The 5mm tread sole unit with an arch rounds off the footwear style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NYLON

7 Handbag Trends That Are Taking Over 2022

New year, new bag. Shopping for an accessory that you’ll likely wear every day can be an intimidating, but also a very rewarding, task. A good pick should go from day to night to travel to work and everywhere else, and for 2022, all handbag trends are pointing towards being bold, bright, and making a statement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is the Perfect Model Posing in a Gucci Monogrammed Suit and Pink Handbag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zaya Wade continues to showcase her keen eye for exciting prints. The influencer shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a brown matching Gucci suit that incorporated the signature double “G” monogram all over the garments. The suit had a slender tapered look  accessorized with a pair of sleek white sunglasses that had bold yellow lenses for an added pop of color, and she also carried a pink Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag that perfectly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Footwear News

Lizzo Sharpens Up for Dinner in High-Waisted Jeans, Chanel Pearls and White Reptilian Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo showed a more conservative take on her bold style while arriving to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. The “Rumors” singer stepped out for dinner in a black long-sleeved top, which featured green and white graphic accents on its sleeves. The style was paired with dark blue high-waisted jeans that featured white stitching, adding a refined yet casual element to her look. Lizzo elevated the duo with a string of Chanel pearls, as well as a black quilted Chanel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Katie Holmes Wears This Comfy Sneaker Brand on Repeat — and You Can Get Your Own Pair on Sale at Madewell

Sneakers are never not having a moment, but right now, the casual kicks are particularly popular. Every day, celebrities endorse different pairs of comfy sneakers from brands like Vans, Converse, and Adidas by wearing them all over Hollywood and New York City. It's no surprise to see stars giving these staple shoes their stamp of approval, but there is one brand A-listers have opted for recently that's shocking each time we spot it on their famous feet: New Balance.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Gives a Crochet Sweater a Grunge Twist With Fishnet Tights and Extra-Chunky Platform Boots in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Rodrigo gives her take on the “London look.” The “good 4 u” singer shared a photoset on Instagram Friday that showed the pop star in London, with her friend Iris Scot. When it comes to her outfit, the “drivers license” singer wore a crocheted sweater that featured an alternating black and white stripe design that had an abstract gray shape in the middle of the garment. On the lower half, Rodrigo opted for a black skirt that encompassed a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Goes Neutral in Leather Jacket & Lace-Up Boots at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid continued her penchant for neutrals while arriving at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Held in Terminal 5, the event featured a star-studded front row that included Blake Lively, Olivia Culpo, Addison Rae, Ariana DeBose and more. Prior to walking in the show, Hadid arrived in a black leather coach jacket layered over a shearling vest and crop top. The outerwear included a sharp pointed collar, further elevated by contrasting with her white...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
domino

Rachel Zoe’s First-Ever Wallpaper Collection Is a Departure From Her Minimalist Design Style

Rachel Zoe’s California home has always featured a white, minimalist aesthetic with the exception of a few bold accessories peppered throughout. But a visit to a friend’s place changed all that. “Every single room had the loudest wallpaper and colored furniture, and I fell so in love with it,” Zoe recalls. Her newfound appreciation for spaces filled with vibrant shades and patterns led the fashion designer to launch a peel-and-stick wallpaper collection with WallPops (out today).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton rocks skinny jeans and totally chic jacket for Denmark visit

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on the second day of her royal visit to Denmark. The royal began her day by visiting a Forest Kindergarten, a teaching concept where children have lessons outside that focus on their social and emotional development rather than just on academic skills like numeracy and literacy.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy