Russian invasion impacting oil prices, topping $100 a barrel

For the first time since 2014, oil has now topped $100 a barrel.

Gas prices have already been rising, but now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the latest market numbers show that oil prices have now gone to $103 a barrel.

Why does the conflict affect our wallets? Russia is the world’s second-largest oil producer.

Since the start of this year, oil prices have gone up more than $20 a barrel on fears that the US would impose sanctions on Russia and disrupt supplies.

Many of us are not only noticing the higher prices at the pump but also for those who use oil to heat their homes. Boston 25 News followed along with a local oil heating company that has been in the business for two decades.

Mike Paquette says he’s never seen prices this high and he’s been non-stop with requests to fill oil tanks before prices keep going up.

“No, not like this, not like this. In the last two to three weeks oil’s been up $.40,” said Mike Paquette, the owner of Paquette Fuel in Attleboro. “It’s crazy right now. Somebody gets 200 to 220 gallons then you’re talking $800 to $900 for a fill-up.”

High gas prices will likely have a ripple effect. Truckers who transport anything from food to products will have to pay more to fuel up and that cost could be passed on to the consumer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

