Georgia State

Georgia sales tax windfall to enhance parks

By Thomas Wheatley
 1 day ago

During the pandemic, we stocked up on kayaks, tents and hiking boots to enjoy the great outdoors. Those shopping sprees to REI, Dick’s and other stores didn’t just get us outdoors — they are going to give us more outdoors to enjoy. Driving the news: Approved...

Related
Axios Denver

Omicron subvariant raises eyebrows as numbers improve

Data: N.Y. Times; Note: Maine case counts are lagging due to an ongoing data anomaly; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado's daily COVID case counts are now under 1,000 and the positivity rate is below the 5% benchmark, the latest numbers show, indicating major improvement.Yes, but: The expectation of new COVID variants is tempering enthusiasm as experts eye Omicron subvariant BA.2, writes Axios' Tina Reed writes.It's believed the Omicron subvariant is roughly 30% more transmissible than the original strain, WHO reported — but it may not cause more severe disease than the original Omicron strain.A pre-print study out of Denmark found the subvariant is capable of reinfecting individuals who'd recently had the Omicron or Delta strains, though the phenomenon was uncommon.Zoom in: Colorado has identified 58 cases of the subvariant, less than 1% of total cases in the first week of February.State public health experts tell Axios Denver the evidence suggests the subvariant "may prolong the Omicron surge, but appears unlikely to cause a new surge."The big picture: The U.S. is averaging roughly 82,000 new COVID cases per day — a 64% drop over the past two weeks, Axios reports.
COLORADO STATE
D.C. tourism returns

As the cherry blossoms return this spring, tourists are expected to come with them, marking the local tourism industry’s steady revival. Why it matters: Tourism is one of the most important industries for the District’s economy, and spring is among its more profitable seasons. Plus, other industries, including restaurants and hotels, rely heavily on business from tourists.
WASHINGTON, DC
New Cobb commission and school board maps head to governor

The Georgia Senate on Thursday gave the OK to two maps designed to solidify Republican control of the Cobb County Commission and Board of Education. Why it matters: Incumbents for both entities are drawn into the same districts and a new district is created for each map. The new school...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Employers are flying blind when buying health coverage

Even after decades of being health care purchasers, companies ranging from small shops to Fortune 500 companies may not fully understand the health coverage they're buying and often pay more as a result. The big picture: "Employers have been forced to look around and assemble this hodgepodge of vendors," said...
HEALTH
Georgians want the state to take a stand on climate change

Roughly 60 percent of Georgians want state leaders to set goals to reduce the effects of climate change, according to a recently released poll by Georgia Tech. Why it matters: Some local governments like Atlanta have created climate strategies but Georgia has no state-level plan to curtail carbon emissions and address a global problem.
GEORGIA STATE
Small businesses feel most crushed by rising health costs

Health care is a major benefit in attracting employees, but the rising costs serve as a barrier for small employers that already have a more difficult time competing for workers. The big picture: Only 58% of companies with fewer than 200 workers and 31% of companies with fewer than 50...
PUBLIC HEALTH
