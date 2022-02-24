ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Beard Awards snub Tampa Bay

By Ben Montgomery
 1 day ago
James Beard award scouts have completely overlooked Tampa Bay, a region rich in culinary talent and interesting food.

Driving the news: The semifinalists for the annual James Beard Awards, the signature celebration of the best American cuisine and chefs, were announced yesterday .

Flashback: It felt like we were having a dining moment in the past decade, didn't it?

The intrigue: Some have alleged there's an anti-Florida bias among judges, who love to hate on the Sunshine State.

Yes, but: This year's semifinalists include chefs and restaurants from Florida cities like Orlando (3), Miami (3), Doral and Coral Gables, but not Tampa Bay.

Insight: Jim Webster, a cookbook author and former Beard voter, blamed geography and said a lot of overlooked cities have a right to complain.

  • "It certainly is beneficial to be located in a place where there is a concentration of destinations," he told us .

What's next: Baker said the Michelin guide, which comes out in the spring and will feature Tampa for the first time, could give the local scene more attention.

Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

