James Beard Awards snub Tampa Bay

James Beard award scouts have completely overlooked Tampa Bay, a region rich in culinary talent and interesting food.

Driving the news: The semifinalists for the annual James Beard Awards, the signature celebration of the best American cuisine and chefs, were announced yesterday .

Flashback: It felt like we were having a dining moment in the past decade, didn't it?

Greg Baker of The Refinery was nominated a slew of times starting in 2012. Chad Johnson at SideBern's earned two noms. Then there's Jeanne Pierola of Edison, Ferrell Alvarez of Rooster & the Till, Rachel Bennett of The Library .

Hotbed? Evidently not. Not like Asheville, or Tucson, or Atlanta, which can all be found multiple times on this year's list of semifinalists. Smdh.

The intrigue: Some have alleged there's an anti-Florida bias among judges, who love to hate on the Sunshine State.

Yes, but: This year's semifinalists include chefs and restaurants from Florida cities like Orlando (3), Miami (3), Doral and Coral Gables, but not Tampa Bay.

Insight: Jim Webster, a cookbook author and former Beard voter, blamed geography and said a lot of overlooked cities have a right to complain.

"It certainly is beneficial to be located in a place where there is a concentration of destinations," he told us .

What's next: Baker said the Michelin guide, which comes out in the spring and will feature Tampa for the first time, could give the local scene more attention.