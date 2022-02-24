ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus hate crime rates among highest in U.S.

Columbus residents reported hate crimes to police at the fourth-highest rate per capita among large U.S. cities in 2021, Axios' Shawna Chen and Russell Contreras report. Why it matters: Though already alarming, it's very possible the figure is an undercount due to victims' hesitancy to report crimes, especially Asian...

