Politics

Kremlin says operation must demilitarise Ukraine, purge it of 'Nazis'

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that the length of Russia's military operation in Ukraine depended on how it progressed and on its aims, and that the assault should ideally cleanse the country of "Nazis" and "neutralise" Kyiv's military potential.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that nobody was talking about occupying Ukraine and that it was "unacceptable" to use the word to describe in the context of Russia's operation.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov and Andrew Osborn; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

