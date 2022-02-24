ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Will It Be Republicans Who Stop School Choice In 2022?

By Mike McShane
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Democratic opposition to school choice is well known. It is stated right in the party’s platform, “Democrats oppose private school vouchers and other policies that divert taxpayer-funded resources away from the public school system.” But in several deep red states this spring, it is Republicans blocking school choice, not...

The Decatur Daily

School choice supporters rally for bill

MONTGOMERY — The steps of the Alabama Statehouse on Tuesday looked a bit like a classroom as students, parents and teachers from private, charter and home-schools rallied for more school choice. Before they entered the Statehouse, dressed in bright yellow shirts and looking to speak with their lawmakers, Lt....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WHNT-TV

Alabama Lawmakers Considering School Choice Bill

Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill that would give state funding to individual families for their school of choice. It's being called the "Parents Choice Bill" and would move nearly half a billion dollars out of the education trust fund.
ALABAMA STATE
WOWT

Iowa's school choice plan

Iowa's school choice plan
OMAHA, NE
WISH-TV

Senate Republican to propose narrower school curriculum bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Senate Republican on Tuesday said she wants to remove many of the provisions in a controversial school curriculum bill. Arguments have raged at the Statehouse for weeks over the bill, which would prohibit schools from teaching several concepts related to race and injustice and require schools to have curriculum advisory committees. On Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, released a comprehensive amendment she said seeks to address educators’ concerns.
INDIANA STATE
MSNBC

Why yet another GOP governor turned down Senate Republicans

As Senate Republicans took stock of the 2022 election cycle last year, they recognized that there would likely be competitive contests in battleground states such as Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. But GOP leaders also believed they could create some competitive races in reliably “blue” states by recruiting the right candidates to run.
MARYLAND STATE
America’s Governor Ron DeSantis and Omicron Nearly Gone in Florida

America’s Governor Ron DeSantis has been called many things, but the one that’s proving to stick is America’s Governor. In order to make that type of moniker stick, you've got to be able to transcend well beyond your base. All recent polling shows Governor DeSantis with wide leads over all potential comers this year in his reelection bid for governor. In Mason-Dixon's latest poll DeSantis is sporting a +29% approval rating with Florida’s Independents with 61% approval to just 32% disapproval. This is reminiscent of the pre-Covid days when DeSantis was enjoying record high approval polling for a Republican in our state and viruses were the furthest concerns from our minds. It’s not only a recipe to roll to a reelection win. It’s key to winning over the country which is why despite a relentless effort by Democrats, and their allies in the news media, he’s emerged not just as a popular Florida governor, but as America’s Governor coming out of it.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Post

High-profile GOP governors are losing popularity. Democrats should take note.

Democrats are getting some tough love. Pollsters, analysts and campaign leaders are telling them they have overreached and ignored the legitimate cultural concerns of voters. Less has been said about Republicans, who will have the wind at their backs in the midterm elections, which have historically lifted the party out of power, and who are benefiting from the Democratic president’s poor polling numbers. Nevertheless, Republicans have their own problems.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Senate blocks Ted Cruz’s attempt to defund Biden vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday shot down attempts by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to defund President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandates and strip funding from schools that require students to get vaccinated against COVID. Cruz was one of a handful of Senate Republicans who threatened to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to deliver GOP response to Biden's first State of the Union speech

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican Party's response to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address next week, GOP leaders announced Tuesday. In a joint statement, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., praised first and foremost Reynolds's permissive coronavirus policies in Iowa as an example of GOP leadership.
IOWA STATE
FOXBusiness

Sen. Rick Scott unveils 'Rescue America' plan, a roadmap for Republicans if they win back Senate majority

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida tells Fox News Digital that he’s "a business guy, and so in business I always put out a plan." That’s why Scott on Tuesday released a sweeping 11-point plan chock-full of 128 specific policy ideas that could serve as an agenda for Senate Republicans if they win back the chamber’s majority in November's midterm elections.
FLORIDA STATE
Forbes

Forbes

