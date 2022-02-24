ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

STORM WATCH: Wintry mix of wet snow, sleet and cold rain overnight into Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

There is a winter weather advisory in effect as snow and sleet transition to a wintry mix as early as 3 a.m.

New York City can expect rain from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

A messy morning commute is expected.

TONIGHT: Snow showers arrive after 10 p.m., mixing with sleet and freezing overnight, changing to rain for Brooklyn as soon as 5 a.m. Lows hover around 31.

TOMORROW: Any lingering freezing rain for The Bronx will change to moderate rain by 7 a.m. Rain ends by noon. Then turning partly cloudy by sundown. Highs around 40. Lows drop to 24 under a mostly clear sky.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny but cold. Highs only around 35. Lows down to 29.

SUNDAY: Sunny and not as cold during the day. Highs reach 44. Lows then crash to 19 following a dry cold front.

MONDAY: very cold morning with wind chills around 10 possible. Breezy. Highs remain below freezing, up to only 31. Lows down to 25.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs around 43, lows down to 35.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. But, staying dry! Highs in the upper-40s Wednesday, upper-30s Thursday. Lows around 30.

