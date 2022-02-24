Abbott challenges Sen. Mannion for NY’s 52nd Senate District

Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott is seeking the Republican nomination in the newly-redrawn 52nd New York State Senate District against Democratic incumbent state Sen. John Mannion.

The district includes the City of Auburn and towns of Owasco and Sennett in Cayuga County, as well as 10 towns in Onondaga County and a portion of Syracuse.

Abbott, who currently represents the Onondaga County Legislature’s 6th district, has been heavily critical of what she sees as a failure by state government to address needs on a local level.

“The overreach into our local municipalities, our local school districts and our counties is completely egregious and I would like to bring some control back to the leaders who live in the communities and know what is best here,” said Abbott, according to The Citizen.

