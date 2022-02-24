ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Abbott challenges Sen. Mannion for NY’s 52nd Senate District

By Staff Report
 1 day ago
Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott is seeking the Republican nomination in the newly-redrawn 52nd New York State Senate District against Democratic incumbent state Sen. John Mannion.

The district includes the City of Auburn and towns of Owasco and Sennett in Cayuga County, as well as 10 towns in Onondaga County and a portion of Syracuse.

Abbott, who currently represents the Onondaga County Legislature’s 6th district, has been heavily critical of what she sees as a failure by state government to address needs on a local level.

“The overreach into our local municipalities, our local school districts and our counties is completely egregious and I would like to bring some control back to the leaders who live in the communities and know what is best here,” said Abbott, according to The Citizen.

FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga County Democrats endorse Conole for NY-22

Cayuga County Democrats have endorsed Francia Conole in the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District. Conole is one of seven Democratic candidates for the newly redrawn NY-22. All seven were considered for the Cayuga County Democratic Committee’s nomination said chair Dia Carabajal, according to The Citizen. The Onondaga County Democratic Committee endorsed Conole last week.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Tompkins County Legislator Sigler joins race for NY-22

Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler announced his candidacy for New York’s newly redrawn 22nd Congressional District on Thursday, February 24. Sigler, a Republican from Lansing, is seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives seat. He is the second candidate for NY-22 from Tompkins County, the other being Vanessa Fajans-Turner (D), who announced her candidacy earlier this week.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Fajans-Turner joins race for NY-22, seventh Democrat seeking nomination

Another Democrat has joined the race for New York’s newly-redrawn 22nd Congressional District. Vanessa Fajans-Turner, a Democrat from Ithaca, is running for congress in the district that includes Geneva and the majority of Seneca County, minus Waterloo. She is the seventh candidate seeking the Democratic nomination ahead of the June primary, according to Finger Lakes Times.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Folk recommended for re-appointment as Seneca County Republican election commissioner

Waterloo’s Tiffany Folk has been recommended by the Seneca County Republican Party Chairman Tom Fox for re-appointment as Seneca County Republican Election Commissioner. Folk’s re-appointment to a new, four-year term was approved by the county Board of Supervisors’ Government Operations Committee at their Tuesday, February 22 meeting. The full board will vote on Folk’s re-appointment on March 8, according to Finger Lakes Times.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Sen. Gillibrand announces manufacturing bill on visit to Rochester

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a press conference in Rochester on Thursday revealing details of the Made in America Manufacturing Communities Act of 2022. According to Sen. Gillibrand’s office, the program created under the proposed bill would incentivize private-public partnerships when designating “manufacturing communities.” These communities would be eligible for federal financial and technical support to bolster domestic manufacturing.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Senator Helming renews call to suspend state’s gas tax

As gas prices continue to rise, inflation remains high, and global events cause uncertainty, Senator Pam Helming is again calling on Governor Hochul to suspend the state’s gas tax to provide some immediate relief to every individual and business paying higher prices at the pump. “We can take action...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Livingston County releases State Legislative Agenda

At today’s Board of Supervisors Meeting, Livingston County adopted its 2022 New York State Legislative Agenda. The plan outlines the County’s top priorities, provides a guide for the County’s legislative advocates and State delegation, and highlights key issues of importance to the local community. The County’s State...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Governor Hochul addresses Russian invasion of Ukraine

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning. “We have, in New York State, one of the largest Ukrainian populations outside the country and we’re proud of this. We’re proud of their diversity and what they bring to all of us, but now they have family members and are deeply concerned about what’s going on in their home country,” said Gov. Hochul, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Lodi Supervisor hopes town hall bids will be ready by April board meeting

In January, the Lodi Town Board voted to solicit bids to build a new town hall. The process became bogged down when the price of building materials increased dramatically late in 2021. Town Supervisor Kyle Barnhart says talks with the town’s architectural firm on building an affordable town hall are back underway, and he’s hopeful bids can be opened at the April town board meeting.
LODI, NY
FingerLakes1.com

GTC Board to hold quarterly meeting in-person and online

The Genesee Transportation Council (GTC), the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region, will hold one of its quarterly Board meetings on Thursday, February 24, at 8:30 a.m. at RGRTA, located at 1372 East Main Street in Rochester. Each Board meeting is open to the public. A public...
ROCHESTER, NY
