Many Michigan casinos are updating their COVID-19 guidelines. See the updated list of which properties still require you to mask up before you roll the dice. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have their recommendations, but there are no longer any hard and fast rules for guests at Michigan casinos regarding masking. Some are governed by the state and others are run by independent Native American tribes. So, are any of the casinos still requiring you to play it safe?

