Horoscopes Feb. 24, 2022: O’Shea Jackson Jr., take your time

It’s the third week of February, following the big full moon in Leo, and like most things that are Leo-related, we’re bound to keep talking about it. While we learn to hold the light of that moon with us, we move forward in Pisces season. The vitalising Sun creeps ever-closer to Jupiter, and as Leo icon Kate Bush once sang, “Like the sun coming out… Ooh, I just know that something good is going to happen. And I don't know when… But just saying it could even make it happen.” Mercury moves forward in Aquarius, forming a helpful sextile to Chiron and a square to Uranus on the 24th, charging our words with the strength to facilitate healing and change in our lives. While we’re out in the world, cloudbusting, Mars and Venus continue their conjunction in Capricorn. If you feel like making money moves, then the planets are with you, scheming up a reason to build something beautiful. Venus makes a sextile to Neptune on the 24th as well, reminding us that our dreams are valuable, and that what we call into our lives has the power to be transcendent.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO