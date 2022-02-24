ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Horoscopes Feb. 24, 2022: O’Shea Jackson Jr., take your time

By Eugenia Last
Oroville Mercury-Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: O’Shea Jackson Jr., 31; Billy Zane, 56; Helen Shaver, 71; Edward James Olmos, 75. Happy Birthday: Take your time. Go over every detail. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Take a secretive approach to what you plan to achieve this year. Once you have a...

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 20th February to 26th February, 2022

It’s the third week of February, following the big full moon in Leo, and like most things that are Leo-related, we’re bound to keep talking about it. While we learn to hold the light of that moon with us, we move forward in Pisces season. The vitalising Sun creeps ever-closer to Jupiter, and as Leo icon Kate Bush once sang, “Like the sun coming out… Ooh, I just know that something good is going to happen. And I don't know when… But just saying it could even make it happen.” Mercury moves forward in Aquarius, forming a helpful sextile to Chiron and a square to Uranus on the 24th, charging our words with the strength to facilitate healing and change in our lives. While we’re out in the world, cloudbusting, Mars and Venus continue their conjunction in Capricorn. If you feel like making money moves, then the planets are with you, scheming up a reason to build something beautiful. Venus makes a sextile to Neptune on the 24th as well, reminding us that our dreams are valuable, and that what we call into our lives has the power to be transcendent.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your Weekly Horoscope Definitely Isn’t Sugarcoating The Truth

You’ve gone through so many changes lately and you might feel completely exhausted. Last week, Mercury retrograde came to an end, and although you have every reason to celebrate, you’re still getting used to the energetic shift. After all, Mercury won’t be out of the slow and foggy post-retrograde shadow until Feb. 23. You also embraced a sobering and serious new moon in Aquarius last week. This new moon put a lot of pressure on you, thanks to Saturn’s heavy-handed influence. Keep going, because our February 7, 2022 weekly horoscope is encouraging you to overcome the odds. The battle may not be over yet, but you’re ready to take back your power.
LIFESTYLE
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 9 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Sagittarius. Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an interesting day! You might meet someone new who is fascinating or different from you. You might even fall in love with someone. Perhaps someone you know will do something that surprises you? Meanwhile, you make a marvelous impression on important people. Bonus!
CHICAGO, IL
TODAY.com

February horoscopes: See what the stars have in store for you this month

February will be a month of desire and lust — right on time for Valentine’s Day. The new moon occurs in Aquarius on Feb. 1, which gives us the opportunity to break free of the constraints that are holding us back. Mercury ends its planetary moonwalk in Capricorn on Feb. 3. Venus and Mars align in Capricorn on Feb. 12, making it an ideal day for romantic endeavors. Pluto in Capricorn makes a transformative and fated connection with the Nodes of Destiny on Feb. 14. The full moon in Leo heightens our passions on Feb. 16. Jupiter in Pieces and Uranus in Taurus open our minds to new possibilities on Feb. 17. The sun swims into Pisces on Feb. 18, adding creativity and sentimentality.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
O'shea Jackson Jr.
Person
Edward James Olmos
Person
Billy Zane
Person
Helen Shaver
Shape Magazine

Your February 2022 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Whether you're watching the Super Bowl, celebrating Valentine's Day, or bearing down bomb cyclones by sipping hot cocoa bombs with your S.O. or besties, February can be social, optimistic, and full of romance. For that, you can thank its astrological hosts: people-oriented fixed air sign Aquarius and emotional mutable water sign Pisces.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 2/23/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You hate to leave anything half-finished but if you want to maintain your typical standards of excellence then you'll have to let something else go. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A relationship reaches the same crisis point. It's a re-run of what happened...
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

The Most Complicated Zodiac Pairings & How to Work Through Them

As a professional astrologer, many clients come to me wanting to know about relationships, not just romantic ones but also those with family, friends and coworkers. Compatibility is complicated. Not everyone naturally gets along, but astrology can help us find common ground even with those who feel like oil to our water. Here’s some of the most complicated zodiac pairings and how to work through them.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Kicks Off With A Majorly Impactful New Moon

Your weekly horoscope for January 31-February 6, 2022 is here—and a new month is almost upon us! This week opens with the New Moon in Aquarius. While it may be an awkward one in that it straddles two months, this new moon is, as always, the perfect opportunity to set your intentions for the upcoming month. Given Aquarius’ association with associates, the collective might benefit from contemplating the connections they’d like to make in February. Beyond the new moon, we’ll also being seeing the long-awaited end to Mercury retrograde on Thursday. However, before you jump for joy, keep in mind that we’re not out...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Linkedin#Aries#Leo
Elite Daily

This Week Might Be Challenging For 3 Zodiac Signs, But It Leads To So Much Love

This week’s astrological forecast will tune you into the frequency of your heart. Let passion and romance lead the way, because you deserve a life that never fails to feel magical. However, love isn’t always pretty, and sometimes, love is difficult to accept. And if you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst week of February 14, 2022 — Taurus, Gemini, and Cancer — you’re learning how to embrace what you deserve, because there’s plenty of love to go around.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

February Will Be So Fun And Flirty, Especially For These 3 Zodiac Signs

January was a messy month, and if you feel like you’re on your last leg, keep going just a little bit longer. You’re about to catch a break, because February is full of promise. Although the second month of the year starts out rough, it’s paving the way for so much excitement down the line. And if you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of February 2022 — Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — then you’re reaping all the benefits it has to offer.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, by Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Which zodiac signs are good with money? These are destined for riches

Let’s talk money, baby: brass tax, bottom lines and the warm feeling of a fistful of cold, hard cash. In astrology, much about financial strife and/or personal success can be gleaned from looking at the second, eighth and 11th houses within an individual birth chart. Known as the money houses, they correspond to individual wealth, wealth earned through partnership and wealth acquired in business. In addition to the money houses, the position of Venus — planet of possessions — and Jupiter — planet of luck and expansion — indicates whether an individual will find riches or ruin.
WALMART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
New York Post

February 2022 monthly horoscopes predict one of the happiest periods of the year

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) Get ready for a month that will ignite your heart, Aries. Right at the top of February, a new moon in your social sector arrives on the first. A burst of fun will be calling your name and you will likely spend time with many close friends in the weeks ahead. Now would also be an excellent time to expand your network or even try your hand at online dating, if single.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Which Zodiac Sign Should You Date Next?

Most astrologers would probably agree that love is the most popular topic among clients, which is usually followed by the question: Are we compatible? Can a loquacious Gemini connect with a quiet Cancer? A rowdy Sagittarius with a thoughtful Virgo? A cool Aquarius and a theatrical Leo?. Here at VICE,...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Sagittarius, Your February Horoscope Involves A Few Money Moves

You’re chatting up a storm this month, Sagittarius! As your Sagittarius February 2022 horoscope begins, you may feel the urge to learn new things and engage in stimulating discourse. After all, a new moon will light up your third house of communication on February 1, encouraging you to embrace the exchange of meaningful information and analyze the concepts that captivate you. However, as the Aquarius sun joins forces with Saturn on February 4, you may struggle to connect with your ability to express yourself and speak your mind. Remember—there’s no such thing as a stupid question. You may start feeling a...
LIFESTYLE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Feb. 16, 2022: The Weeknd, bounce ideas around in your head for a while

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: The Weeknd, 32; Elizabeth Olsen, 33; Ice-T, 64; LeVar Burton, 65. Happy Birthday: Bounce ideas around in your head for a while. Consider the pros and cons, and come up with the best approach to life, love and happiness. A look at the past will help you cultivate an ironclad plan that will ensure your safety and your ability to reach your destination. A thoughtful, kind attitude will harvest good returns. Your numbers are 5, 11, 21, 29, 32, 38, 47.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Dream Big! Your February Horoscope Has You Reaching For The Stars

It’s no secret that 2022 has been kind of disappointing so far. After all, we’ve been dealing with both Venus *and* Mercury retrograde, so it only makes sense. But you shouldn’t take it to heart, because your February 2022 horoscope is here and things are finally starting to look up! Embrace what Aquarius season has to teach you, because this visionary, slightly eccentric air sign is all about building a stronger future. This month has so much potential, and you’re ready to hit the ground running. On February 1, a new moon in Aquarius will rise, guiding you toward innovation and...
LIFESTYLE
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 16-22)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're slipping into a phase when stuff that has been invisible will become visible, at least to you. You will have extra power to peer beneath the surfaces and discern the hidden agendas and study the deeper workings. Your interest in trivia and distractions will dissipate, and you'll feel intensified yearnings to home in on core truths. Here's your guiding principle during this time: Favor the interests of the soul over those of the ego. And for inspiration, have fun with this quote by religious scholar Huston Smith: "The Transcendent was my morning meal, we had the Eternal at lunch, and I ate a slice of the Infinite at dinner."
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Go For It, Taurus—Your February Horoscope Wants You To Step Up

If you can dream it, you can achieve it. You’re going places this month, Taurus! After all, your Taurus February 2022 horoscope begins with an inspirational new moon that will encourage you to turn things up a notch. Taking place on February 1, this new moon will kickstart an exciting journey in your 10th house of career, so take your goals seriously and work your way to the top. However, as the Aquarius sun joins forces with Saturn on February 4, you’ll realize just how much it takes to succeed. If you’re a professional, it’s time to conduct yourself like...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy