With the pandemic accelerating digital transformation, credit unions (CUs) are looking at FinTechs as not just competitors, but as valuable partners that can help them meet members’ needs. First Tech Federal Credit Union relies on such partners to enhance many of its operational aspects. Shoring up its mobile and online banking platforms has prompted the CU to forge FinTech partnerships that mesh with the rest of its digital technologies to meet specific member needs.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO