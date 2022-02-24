ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author James Alexander Thom's Infinity sculpture now on display at Indiana State Museum

By Laura Lane, The Herald-Times
 1 day ago
The artist often speaks best of his work.

Like Owen County author James Alexander Thom, addressing his lifelong love and respect for the intricate grain in a piece of wood created by the passing of the ages.

"I sculpt because the physical work balances the sedentary work of writing, and that keeps me healthy. I love the aromas and textures and grains of the various native hardwoods. And, simply, I love creating anything, from statues to books, from buildings to utensils, to friendships."

That's Thom describing a form of art he took up long before a career of writing fact-rich historical novels including "Follow the River." As a child in the 1930s, his father taught him how to take carving knife and chisels to a piece of wood and create something useful, or lovely. Often, both.

"My dad taught me about wood and tools before World War II. I evolved from little intricate carvings — bowls, canes, tobacco pipes, spoons, animals, ornamental figures — to big abstract sculptures as the wind blew down my raw materials out here," he said, referring to trees felled by the elements and time.

Ten years ago, maybe 12, Thom said, a neighbor who knew his love of carving and appreciation for a fine piece of wood hauled a good-sized black walnut tree stump over to Thom's hilltop Owen County home.

Thom, who has created carvings from wild cherry, red cedar and black walnut, spent a year outside transforming the massive hunk of tree into a sculpture he calls "Infinity 1/2." There's a matching sculpture, similar but smaller and carved from cherry wood, called "Infinity 1/2" as well.

After the 5-foot-7-inch-tall black walnut free-hand carving was finished, he rubbed the raw wood with "countless applications of linseed oil. No stain or chemical preservatives needed."

The piece needed to be kept out of the weather once it was complete. So he loaned it for display at McCormick's Creek State Park, where it spent years in the lobby at the Canyon Inn and also at the park's nature center. It went from there to an art gallery.

Thom knew Jaime Sweany when she owned the Wandering Turtle gallery in Bloomington. When she opened Juniper Art Gallery on the courthouse square in Spencer, she secured Thom's "Infinity1/2" sculptures and others he'd made and put them on display for sale at her new store.

He's sold some of his carved wooden pieces at galleries in Canada, and also given some away.

Recently Thom donated the black walnut half of the "Infinity" pair to the Indiana State Museum in downtown Indianapolis, where it's part of a display called Collecting Indiana: Recent Art Acquisitions.

The third-floor space features works created by artists from 10 of the state's 92 counties. The exhibit, which runs through July 17 at 650 W. Washington St., contains various kinds of art, from a landscape painted by Nashville artist L.O. Griffith to a traditional Mexican papercraft piece called a papel picado.

Thom told an arts publication this about the donated "Infinity 1/2": "It is the biggest and most perfect piece of walnut I've ever had the pleasure to carve.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, the museum too advantage of down time to supplement its collection of state treasures, which includes more than 7,000 works of art.

"We've been collecting over the last three years or so, a real variety of things all across the board by our local artists or those who have connections to Indiana," said Mark Ruschman, chief fine arts curator at the museum. "The pieces demonstrate the breadth and depth of the artists and reflect insights into what and why we collect."

During an interview this past week, Ruschman said Thom's sculpture reflects how artists may have creative talents in various mediums.

"It's visually compelling, this large beautiful sculpted piece of wood indigenous to Indiana, done by a nationally recognized author not well known for his sculpture," Ruschman said. "That speaks to one of the strengths of the piece, and reveals that Indiana's artists often have unknown talents."

The exhibit weaves together elements of the artistic world and presents it to visitors.

"Mr. Thom was carving wood long before he was writing. And to him, it's equally as important as his writing. There's no real difference. It's his creative spirit, his view of the world, his outlet, all one continuum."

Contact reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com, 812-331-4362 or 812-318-5967.

