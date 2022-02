Kanye West has announced details of a new listening party in Miami for his forthcoming new album ‘DONDA 2’ on the album’s prospective release date. Earlier this week (February 9), it was reported that West, who is now legally known as Ye, had held a private listening party for the ‘DONDA’ sequel in Los Angeles. The likes of Drake, Travis Scott and Yung Lean were also said to have been in attendance on the night, with Ye sharing an image overnight taken by Samuel Alemayhu which showed him with the three aforementioned artists and Baby Keem.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO