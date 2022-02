The Broken Bow girls basketball team will play in the C1-2 district championship tonight when they face Omaha Gross Catholic at Aurora High School. Broken Bow advanced to the district final by winning the C1-10 sub district title with wins over Kearney Catholic and Gothenburg. Omaha Gross advanced by claiming the C1-1 sub district championship with wins over Boys Town and Omaha Roncalli. This is Broken Bow’s fourth consecutive year playing in a district final as they look to qualify for the state tournament for the second year in a row. Broken Bow is 21-4 which marks their fourth straight year of 20 or more wins in a season. Omaha Gross is 10-12 this season but played a large majority of their schedule against Class B schools. Broken Bow girls head coach Kelly Cooksley visited with KCNI/KBBN radio about tonight’s matchup.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO