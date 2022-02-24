ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Thousands of pensioners ‘missing out on vital benefits’

Up to 850,000 families who were entitled to receive Pension Credit did not claim the benefit in the financial year 2019 to 2020, according to Government figures.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said up to £1.7 billion of available Pension Credit went unclaimed.

On average, this amounted to around £1,900 per year for each family entitled to receive Pension Credit who did not claim the benefit.

Pension Credit take-up continues to inch up but there are still up to 850,000 pensioner households missing out on this vital benefit

Pension Credit gives people extra money to help with living costs if they are over state pension age and on a low income.

An estimated seven out of 10 of those entitled to Pension Credit did claim.

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Pension Credit take-up continues to inch up but there are still up to 850,000 pensioner households missing out on this vital benefit.

“Pension Credit boosts the income of the poorest pensioners and acts as a valuable gateway to other benefits such as help with heating bills and NHS treatment. If you are aged over 75 you are also entitled to a free TV licence.”

Up to 260,000 thousand pensioners who were entitled to receive Housing Benefit did not claim the benefit, according to the figures. On average, this amounted to around £4,000 per year going unclaimed.

Ms Morrissey said: “These are enormous sums of money that could really boost people’s income in retirement, and it is vitally important that those who think they may be entitled to support check to see if they are entitled.”

People can find out more about making a claim on the gov.uk website.

