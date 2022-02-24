Black-owned restaurants bring big flavors and culinary diversity to our area

If you never tried Haitian food, you are really missing out. Bursting with flavor, this heavily-seasoned island cuisine provides the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to take a journey outside their culinary comfort zone, and one of the best local spots for it is Prestige Restaurant in Pleasantville. Owned and operated by Joseph Osias – who also owns Classic Barber Shop right around the corner – Prestige opened its doors in 2015, and the spot has become a staple of the community since then, building its reputation for serving delicious and authentic Haitian food.

PLEASANTVILLE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO