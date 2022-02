When Kimberly Morris began working on a book about her family going all the way back to when her ancestors were enslaved in the 1800s, she had no idea she was on track to uncover an incredible piece of history. The genealogy hobbyist's search for her roots led her to a dilapidated wooden, one-room schoolhouse in the woods of Virginia's Caroline County that has been reclaimed by Mother Nature in the years since her father attended the school. "This is my family's history," Morris told The Washington Post about the over a century old small abandoned building with a torn-up floor, precarious roof and missing windows.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO