Tim McGraw has opened up about the struggles of filming the hit series 1883 in a candid new interview, and we certainly can’t blame him!. Chatting in a behind-the-shows video about the series shared on the official Instagram account, he explained: "There’s a grittiness to it, an authenticity to it. The struggles are all real. Most people who went west had no idea, they were horribly unprepared facing a host of new diseases they’ve never been exposed to, animals they’ve never been exposed to."

