ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

New Acer Swift 5 and Swift 3 ultra portable laptops launched

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Acer has announced the imminent launch of new versions of its popular Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops. The latest Acer Swift 5 reference: SF514-56T will be available throughout the United States in June with prices starting from $1499 and will be available a little earlier throughout Europe and priced at...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s largest iPad Pro model that is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chip that makes this tablet one of the most potent tablets in the market. You can purchase one for just $999, but you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that comes with the same 8GB RAM, processor, and $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The 512GB storage model is getting $99 savings, so it is still a great option that is available for $1,300. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are also receiving $100 savings so that you can buy yours for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. These last two options pack 16GB RAM under the hood, making them more potent. However, none of these models feature LTE support.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

These Lenovo Presidents' Day laptop deals start from only $99

A range of Lenovo laptop deals are already live ahead of the Presidents' Day sales with savings of up to 70% and prices starting from just $99. Whether you're after a bargain Chromebook, versatile 2-in-1 device or a high-performance ultrabook, there are some huge offers available today. We've picked out some of the very best right here.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Acer's Popular Chromebook 311 Drops to $109 at Best Buy Today Only (Save $140)

What makes good laptop really depends on what you need it for. While it's true that Chromebooks aren't the most powerful laptops on the market, they're lightweight, durable and, most importantly, affordable. If you're looking for a solid budget laptop, this Acer Chromebook 311 is a decent value at its usual price of $249, but right now at Best Buy you can pick it up at a steal for only $109. That's a total discount of 56%, but the deal is good for today only.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Lenovo Chromebook dropped from $334 to $99 today!

Chromebooks are great little devices that straddle the line between a tablet and a notebook and are often cheaper than a fully-fledged laptop. If you’ve been looking for good Chromebook deals, you’ll be happy with this one from Lenovo, bringing its 10e Chromebook down to just $99 from $334, a huge savings of $235.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Newman
Phone Arena

Lenovo is selling two of its newest tablets at pretty much irresistible prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung has been getting a lot of attention lately from tablet lovers who for one reason or another don't feel like their needs are met by Apple's industry-leading iPads, but if for one reason or another, you're not very keen on ordering a member of the Galaxy Tab S8 family either, Lenovo's product portfolio might be worth a look.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Acer Swift#New Laptops#Sf314 512#Notebooks#Products Business#Vp#Gm#Intel Core#Tb#Qhd#Fhd#Tnr#Dts Audio
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to install Linux on your PlayStation 4 and what you can expect

If you are interested in learning more about how you can install Linux on your old PlayStation 4 console. You may be interested in a new demonstration video created by the team over at Linus Tech Tips. Linux master Anthony takes you through the process and explains what you can expect once you have loaded Linux onto your jailbroken PlayStation 4 system.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy S22 breaks pre-order records

Samsung has announced that its new Galaxy S22 range of smartphones is its most pre-ordered smartphone to date. The handset has gone on sale today and there are three models available, the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The company has revealed that it has...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Amazon suing AppSally and Rebatest for fake reviews

Amazon has announced that it is suing AppSally and Rebatest for apparently helping post fake reviews on a number of platforms including Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Etsy. The shopping giant is alleging that the two companies acted as review brokers for fake reviews to be posted on Amazon and other platforms.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro is an amazing Windows 11 laptop

So, how does Windows 11 run on Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro? I've been asked this quite a lot over the past few months, and, until now, I've been a bit hesitant to comment. When I switched up to an M1 Pro MacBook Pro, I knew a whole bunch of things would change. One of those was that it was the end of the line of being able to run the x86 Windows on the Mac.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition unveiled

Yesterday we got to see the new Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone and the Oppo Find X5, now another version of the handset has been unveiled, the Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition. The Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition uses a Dimensity 9000 mobile processor instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy A03 price leaked for India

The Samsung Galaxy A03 smartphone launched last November, the handset is expected to launch in India soon and now the pricing for the device has been leaked. The device will be available with two RAM and storage options, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which will retail for RS 10,499 and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that will retail for Rs 11,999.
RETAIL
GeekyGadgets

TshWatch DIY smart watch using ESP32-PICO-D4 Module

If you would like to build your very own DIY smart watch you may be interested in the new project published to the Hackster.io website this week for the TshWatch created by maker Ivan Ivanov. The project is classed as an intermediate build and is still a work in progress but provides great inspiration for your own projects based on the Espressif ESP32-PICO-D4 Module.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

Getting Started With Strings in Swift

In this article, we'll be looking at the concept of Strings in Swift. Strings, as the name suggests, are a thread/collection of characters, woven together to form a word or a sentence. To use a string in Swift, we enclose the word or the sentence inside double-quotes. To get double quotes inside our string, just put a backslash before the double quote inside the string, and you are good to go. To interpolate a variable or a constant inside a string, we use a back-slash followed by a constant wrapped inside a pair of parentheses.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy