Jake Gyllenhaal is over the decisiveness. The 41-year-old actor recently opened up to Esquire where he finally broke his silence on all the Taylor Swift drama that has followed him since they dated over ten years ago. It’s no secret that Swift has one of the most intense fan bases, and last year in November, when Swift re-released a 10 minute extended version of her 2012 breakup song “All Too Well,” the Swifties launched an internet attack on the ex the song is believed to be about - Jake.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO