Vice President, Electrical Field Operations at Moss Construction. Moss Construction has promoted Jeremy Williams to Vice President, Electrical Field Operations. In his new capacity, Williams will oversee electrical self-perform activities across the country for Moss’ solar business unit. He will also assist with design, estimates and constructability reviews. Williams has been with Moss since 2017 and joined its solar business unit in 2019. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering Technology from the University of Southern Mississippi.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO