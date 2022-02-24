ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo to Acquire Long-time Programming Support Studio SRD Co.

By Aernout van de Velde
Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced its intention to acquire long-time Japanese programming support studio SRD Co. The acquisition news was announced through an official notification earlier today. "The acquisition will serve to strengthen the management and secure availability of software development resources for Nintendo, in addition to facilitating an anticipated...

