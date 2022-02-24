ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

It’s not just $100 oil—Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sends prices for everything from bread to steel soaring

By Sophie Mellor
Fortune
Fortune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LKF84_0eNiTQNJ00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

Russia has invaded Ukraine and commodity prices are responding, swinging wildly this morning.

The prospect of all-out war in Europe not only translates to the much expected $100 a barrel oil price. As news of the invasion rattles financial markets, all commodities—not just energy, but wheat, corn, steel, and iron—are in for price hikes.

Oil hit $100 a barrel minutes after a report that President Vladimir Putin had decided to conduct a special operation to “protect” the Donbas region in the east of Ukraine. All substitutes for oil rose with it: Benchmark Dutch gas futures gained as much as 41% to €125 a megawatt-hour; German power for March soared by 31%; and European coal for next year also surged, rising by 13% to $145 a ton on ICE futures.

Food inflation

Over in the food aisle, Russia and Ukraine are the third- and eighth-largest wheat producers in the world, respectively, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and conflict in the area has sent the price of wheat to its highest level since 2012. Wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade was 5.7% higher at $9.3475 a bushel at 8:26 a.m. in London on Thursday.

Oilseeds are soaring too, and corn and soybeans are also about 5% higher—heightening concerns of accelerated and exacerbated global food inflation.

Grain shipments are also at risk. Russia recognizing the independence and invading the Russian-backed separatist region of Donetsk on Monday jeopardizes a number of ports that ship out grains to all of Europe, as well as the country’s major steel mills.

Ukraine is a significant producer of uranium, titanium, iron ore, steel, and ammonia too. And the country’s steel makes up around 10% of Europe’s imports. Any disruption to the milling or shipment of iron will tighten Europe's already strained market and keep prices at the record high they reached last year.

The Western world will now have to balance taking strong action against Russia with the likelihood that this will send commodity prices rocketing higher. “The bigger picture will strongly depend on how Europe and U.S. will respond,” Hans van Cleef, a senior energy economist at ABN Amro Bank NV, told Bloomberg. “Will they imply sanctions against the oil and gas sector or not?”

Comments / 41

Andrea Gipson Burt
1d ago

Biden vows to gut the Middle Class with high Oil and Gas prices by refusing to use American Made Oil while blaming Putin's War!

Reply(11)
40
Antonio Gonzalez
1d ago

since Russia invaded Ukraine now we're about to find out what Obama and Joe Biden Ukraine 1400 million dollars and Hunter what's moving all that money around

Reply
17
Kent
1d ago

You had to know they weren’t going to waste their chance to blame everything on Putin’s invasion of Ukraine! Even though everything was already costing more, because of inflation. But the media will play right into it! Like prices just started to rise and it has nothing to do with Joes policies! Nothing at all!

Reply(1)
10
Related
Fortune

The U.S. threatened a chip blockade if Russia invaded Ukraine. Now Biden must weigh the pros—and cons—of following through

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early Thursday morning, Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, sending troops across the border into Ukraine and shelling Ukrainian territory. The U.S. had already imposed economic sanctions on Russian businesses and leaders to deter Putin from escalating the conflict. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. could unleash another round of punishment against Russia and Putin by blocking the country from accessing semiconductors made with U.S. technology.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Steel#Commodity Prices#Dutch#German#European#Russian
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Grist

In blow to Biden administration, judge halts oil and gas leases in Gulf of Mexico

On Thursday, a federal judge threw out the Department of Interior’s decision to lease more than 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas production — the largest offshore auction in U.S. history. The sale, which came just days after Biden vowed to “lead by example” in cutting emissions during U.N. climate talks in Scotland, could have resulted in 600 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, according to a Guardian analysis of Interior Department data.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Fortune

Fortune

91K+
Followers
4K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy