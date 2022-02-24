32 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) rose 45.1% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after gaining around 41% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: IMPP) rose 45.1% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after gaining around 41% on Wednesday. Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 40.5% to $0.8345 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 30% on Wednesday.

(NYSE: CEI) rose 40.5% to $0.8345 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 30% on Wednesday. Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) rose 38.9% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after gaining around 43% on Wednesday.

(NYSE: ENSV) rose 38.9% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after gaining around 43% on Wednesday. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) rose 33.7% to $10.07 in pre-market trading following a 16% surge on Wednesday.

(NYSE: INDO) rose 33.7% to $10.07 in pre-market trading following a 16% surge on Wednesday. U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares rose 25.6% to $1.19 in pre-market trading. US Well Services recently reported finalization of electric frac contract with Olympus Energy.

(NASDAQ: USWS) shares rose 25.6% to $1.19 in pre-market trading. US Well Services recently reported finalization of electric frac contract with Olympus Energy. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) shares rose 23.1% to $0.5050 in pre-market trading after climbing 19% on Wednesday.

(NYSE: SNMP) shares rose 23.1% to $0.5050 in pre-market trading after climbing 19% on Wednesday. PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) rose 12.9% to $1.49 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: PED) rose 12.9% to $1.49 in pre-market trading. Tremor International Ltd (NYSE: TRMR) rose 12.7% to $14.37 in pre-market trading. Tremor International recently said it has increased TV data reach to 44 million US households.

(NYSE: TRMR) rose 12.7% to $14.37 in pre-market trading. Tremor International recently said it has increased TV data reach to 44 million US households. Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) rose 11% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Wednesday.

(NYSE: HUSA) rose 11% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Wednesday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) rose 9.9% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Wednesday.

(NYSE: PLG) rose 9.9% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Wednesday. WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) rose 9.3% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) shares fell 38.6% to $21.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak guidance.

(NASDAQ: RCII) shares fell 38.6% to $21.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak guidance. Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) fell 35.2% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.

(NYSE: SKLZ) fell 35.2% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates. Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares fell 28.7% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on regulatory review of arimoclomol in the European Union.

(NASDAQ: ORPH) shares fell 28.7% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on regulatory review of arimoclomol in the European Union. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 26.8% to $0.2526 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 26.8% to $0.2526 in pre-market trading. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares fell 24.3% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: QLGN) shares fell 24.3% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Wednesday. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) fell 23.7% to $25.95 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: YNDX) fell 23.7% to $25.95 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Wednesday. Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) shares fell 23.1% to $11.72 in pre-market trading after dipping 13% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: OZON) shares fell 23.1% to $11.72 in pre-market trading after dipping 13% on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) shares fell 20.8% to $18.15 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.

(NYSE: LMND) shares fell 20.8% to $18.15 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates. Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) shares fell 20.5% to $0.93 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: MILE) shares fell 20.5% to $0.93 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Wednesday. Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 20% to $2.32 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Wednesday.

(NYSE: MTL) fell 20% to $2.32 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Wednesday. AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD) fell 19.8% to $5.50 in pre-market trading. AMTD International shares jumped 78% on Wednesday following the company's completion of its purchase of a majority stake in AMTD Digital.

(NYSE: AMTD) fell 19.8% to $5.50 in pre-market trading. AMTD International shares jumped 78% on Wednesday following the company's completion of its purchase of a majority stake in AMTD Digital. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) shares fell 18.3% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: REVB) shares fell 18.3% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Wednesday. Renovare Environmental, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENO) fell 18.2% to $0.3599 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: RENO) fell 18.2% to $0.3599 in pre-market trading. EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) fell 17.7% to $0.7488 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: EZGO) fell 17.7% to $0.7488 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE: UGP) fell 17.7% to $2.48 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: UGP) fell 17.7% to $2.48 in pre-market trading. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) shares fell 16.9% to $10.14 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.

(NYSE: NRGV) shares fell 16.9% to $10.14 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday. TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares fell 17.2% to $0.1723 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: GLG) shares fell 17.2% to $0.1723 in pre-market trading. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) fell 15.6% to $87.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

(NASDAQ: FIVN) fell 15.6% to $87.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares fell 10% to $49.15 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

(NASDAQ: EBAY) shares fell 10% to $49.15 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below estimates. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 9% to $76.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

(NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 9% to $76.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) fell 6.3% to $47.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.

