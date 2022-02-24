ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
32 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
 1 day ago
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) rose 45.1% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after gaining around 41% on Wednesday.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 40.5% to $0.8345 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 30% on Wednesday.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) rose 38.9% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after gaining around 43% on Wednesday.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) rose 33.7% to $10.07 in pre-market trading following a 16% surge on Wednesday.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares rose 25.6% to $1.19 in pre-market trading. US Well Services recently reported finalization of electric frac contract with Olympus Energy.
  • Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) shares rose 23.1% to $0.5050 in pre-market trading after climbing 19% on Wednesday.
  • PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) rose 12.9% to $1.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Tremor International Ltd (NYSE: TRMR) rose 12.7% to $14.37 in pre-market trading. Tremor International recently said it has increased TV data reach to 44 million US households.
  • Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) rose 11% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Wednesday.
  • Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) rose 9.9% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Wednesday.
  • WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) rose 9.3% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) shares fell 38.6% to $21.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak guidance.
  • Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) fell 35.2% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares fell 28.7% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on regulatory review of arimoclomol in the European Union.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 26.8% to $0.2526 in pre-market trading.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares fell 24.3% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Wednesday.
  • Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) fell 23.7% to $25.95 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Wednesday.
  • Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) shares fell 23.1% to $11.72 in pre-market trading after dipping 13% on Wednesday.
  • Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) shares fell 20.8% to $18.15 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) shares fell 20.5% to $0.93 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Wednesday.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 20% to $2.32 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Wednesday.
  • AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD) fell 19.8% to $5.50 in pre-market trading. AMTD International shares jumped 78% on Wednesday following the company's completion of its purchase of a majority stake in AMTD Digital.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) shares fell 18.3% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Wednesday.
  • Renovare Environmental, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENO) fell 18.2% to $0.3599 in pre-market trading.
  • EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) fell 17.7% to $0.7488 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Wednesday.
  • Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE: UGP) fell 17.7% to $2.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) shares fell 16.9% to $10.14 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares fell 17.2% to $0.1723 in pre-market trading.
  • Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) fell 15.6% to $87.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares fell 10% to $49.15 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 9% to $76.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) fell 6.3% to $47.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.

Also check this out: Insiders Buying Incyte And 2 More Stocks.

Comments / 0

#Stock#Ozon Holdings Plc#Infrastructure#Imperial Petroleum Inc#Impp#Camber Energy#Nyse#Cei#Enservco Corporation#Ensv#Indo#Usws#Us Well Services#Olympus Energy#Snmp#Pedevco Corp#Tremor International Ltd#Trmr#Husa#Plg
